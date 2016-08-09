What's new

Tareen announces like-minded group

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
945
-6
877
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
31 lawmakers belonging to Punjab Assembly and National Assembly attend the event hosted by estranged PTI leader

1621399079667.png

Jahangir Khan Tareen addressing allied MNAs at his residence in Islamabad. PHOTO: EXPRESS

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has faced another setback as estranged party leader Jahangir Tareen launched a group of like-minded lawmakers in the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly at a dinner he hosted for his supporters, Express News reported late on Tuesday.

According to the report, Raja Riaz will be the parliamentary leader of the Jahangir Tareen like-minded group in the National Assembly, while Saeed Akbar Nawani will be the parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly.

Noman Langarial, one of the supporters of Tareen, who attended the dinner, said that 31 lawmakers attended the event. Punjab Assembly Member (MPA) Salman Naeem said during the dinner that supporters of Tareen decided to formally launch their own faction.

“Jahangir Tareen is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday (today). What happened to Tareen is wrong,” Langarial said, referring to charges against the PTI leader related to the sugar scandal. “That's why we are supporting him [Tareen],” he said. “We have confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan but we agree on our agenda,” he added.

MPA Naeem said that like-minded members have decided to hold their power show in the Punjab Assembly on Friday.

Sources privy to the development said a meeting of the group has been convened again on Sunday in which the next course of action will be decided.

Reacting to the development, PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan wrote “Imran Khan is PTI & PTI is Imran Khan” on his official Twitter handle.

Tareen said earlier this month that PM Imran assured his friends – the ruling party lawmakers who have rallied around the PTI’s disgruntled leader – that “he [PM] is monitoring my matter personally".

"The PM met my friends and the meeting concluded on a positive note. My friends conveyed their concerns to the premier at length, who assured that he will see the matter personally," Tareen said while talking to the media after a court appearance.
"The premier assured that justice will be meted out," the PTI former secretary general said.

A total of 28 PTI lawmakers – including both National Assembly and provincial assembly members – called on the prime minister on April 27 for “seeking justice” for Tareen who is among the sugar mills owners facing a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) crackdown.

tribune.com.pk

Jahangir Tareen announces like-minded group | The Express Tribune

Estranged PTI leader launched a group of like-minded lawmakers in National Assembly and Punjab Assembly at a dinner he hosted for his supporters
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,175
-1
10,899
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zulfi Bukhari will always back IK , media speculation is bullshit at every level. Its just that he wants IK JKT coalition back again and rightly so. But apparantly its more looking towards the end of this Govt as IK seemed to have prepared his mind for dissolving the assemblies perhaps with in this year or if they don't get the backing of JKT group to pass the finance bill, than much sooner.

Imran Khan has been constantly saying about the possibilites of sitting in opposition for the last couple of months rather than compromising on the corruption since he knows that he has pissed off not just the opposition but some powerful corrupt elite within his party as well. Whilst that PTI govt has improved economy at macro level but at micro level, people are not statisfied because of persistent inflation.

Dissovling assemblies before the time will indeed be considered as IK failure and embarrassement but later sitting in opposition will also provide him ample opportunity to look back for the introspection and to remove every manipulative electables with in PTI . I am sure, if general elections are conducted later this year, no party will secure considerable majority and its more likely that PDM (including. PPP and PMLN) will form a new govt where as Imran Khan will prefer to sit in opposition, no matter if even PTI manages to become largest single party. Next Govt will again face serious economic issues and in an year or two time, people will start calling for their removel as well. Media will again start remembering PTI and stage will again than be set for .........................................the next circus as either IK can emerge more powerful or completely finished!
 
S

syedtalhamaududi

BANNED
Jan 16, 2021
413
-7
385
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
One good thing about PTI is that they have managed to collect all the filth in Pakistan and none will be able ever show their face again.
That includes all the facilitators like saqib nisar on the judiciary, the ones that can't be named, even dirty clerics and not to forget the youthia
PTI's gestation was 21 years. They where brought to power and what a floppy show
 
Syed1.

Syed1.

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2016
6,101
-1
11,473
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
syedtalhamaududi said:
One good thing about PTI is that they have managed to collect all the filth in Pakistan and none will be able ever show their face again.
That includes all the facilitators like saqib nisar on the judiciary, the ones that can't be named, even dirty clerics and not to forget the youthia
PTI's gestation was 21 years. They where brought to power and what a floppy show
Click to expand...
Mods this vile thing used the banned word y.....


@waz @HRK
 
insight-out

insight-out

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2009
791
1
1,109
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
syedtalhamaududi said:
One good thing about PTI is that they have managed to collect all the filth in Pakistan and none will be able ever show their face again.
That includes all the facilitators like saqib nisar on the judiciary, the ones that can't be named, even dirty clerics and not to forget the youthia
PTI's gestation was 21 years. They where brought to power and what a floppy show
Click to expand...
All the filth? Really? So PMLN and PPP are free of filth? You have zero credibility.
 
Last edited:
insight-out

insight-out

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2009
791
1
1,109
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Honestly I am disappointed in JKT. I know most, if not all politicians have skeletons in their closets. But he came across as a smart individual, who was committed to the cause.

It was incredibly hypocritical of him to preach one thing in public, and do the opposite. And now his behavior has exposed him completely as just another corrupt, manipulative, and selfish politician, who will go to any lengths to protect his interests.

It's quite unfortunate.
 
airmarshal

airmarshal

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 28, 2010
8,415
9
10,670
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Typical laanti Patwaari mentality. What has Imran Khan wife got to do with it?

Jehangir Tareen will sink. He cant compete with Imran. If it comes to it, Imran will sacrifice his government than be blackmailed. This is Imran Khan, not Nawaz Sharif who will do anything to flee the country.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Devil Soul
What stops Shah Mehmood Qureshi from becoming prime minister?
Replies
2
Views
1K
cloud4000
cloud4000
zeenat shehzadi
GEO Ko jeenay do ! Geo and Jang Group’s Response to the Allegations .
2
Replies
17
Views
4K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous
cb4
PTI awards tickets to PML-Q dissidents in Taxila, Wah Cantt
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
Tiger Awan
Tiger Awan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom