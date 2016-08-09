Tareen announces like-minded group

Zulfi Bukhari will always back IK , media speculation is bullshit at every level. Its just that he wants IK JKT coalition back again and rightly so. But apparantly its more looking towards the end of this Govt as IK seemed to have prepared his mind for dissolving the assemblies perhaps with in this year or if they don't get the backing of JKT group to pass the finance bill, than much sooner.



Imran Khan has been constantly saying about the possibilites of sitting in opposition for the last couple of months rather than compromising on the corruption since he knows that he has pissed off not just the opposition but some powerful corrupt elite within his party as well. Whilst that PTI govt has improved economy at macro level but at micro level, people are not statisfied because of persistent inflation.



Dissovling assemblies before the time will indeed be considered as IK failure and embarrassement but later sitting in opposition will also provide him ample opportunity to look back for the introspection and to remove every manipulative electables with in PTI . I am sure, if general elections are conducted later this year, no party will secure considerable majority and its more likely that PDM (including. PPP and PMLN) will form a new govt where as Imran Khan will prefer to sit in opposition, no matter if even PTI manages to become largest single party. Next Govt will again face serious economic issues and in an year or two time, people will start calling for their removel as well. Media will again start remembering PTI and stage will again than be set for .........................................the next circus as either IK can emerge more powerful or completely finished!