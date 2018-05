ISLAMABAD:



Two major water reservoirs of the country ar e likely to reach the dead level within next 24-48 hours, says Indus River System Authority (Irsa) spokesman Khalid Rana on Friday.





It is going to be the third time in the period of just two months that the two major dams of the country will reach a historical dead level, he added.

While talking to The Express Tribune Rana revealed currently the water situation in the country is quite ‘disturbing’ and worsening with each passing day. He said normally in the month of May the water situation in these two dams is not this much alarming, but this year so far it continues to be like this.





He laments that the rising temperature and insufficient rainfall are worsening the water situation in the country.



“ Current water situation in the country is abnormal and if there will be no ‘good’ rains in the next few months then it will have devastating impact on agriculture and economy,” said Rana.

The water crisis is already having an adverse impact on cotton crop and will have the same on rice and sugarcane too, he maintained.



According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department on May 25th, the inflow of water in Tarbela Dam was recorded 38,500 cusecs and outflow was 45,000 cusecs which is lowest since 2009.



Meanwhile till the filing of the story the current water level in Tarbela dam was 1,389.35 feet against its dead level of 1,386 feet.



In Mangla Dam the inflow was recorded 32,551 cusecs and outflow 38,188 cusecs whereas the current water level was 1,090.55 feet against its dead level 1,050 feet.



Due to poor water situation in dams, there is 50-60 percent water shortage in canals.