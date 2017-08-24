Tarbela Hydro Power Project - 5th Extension (1410 MW)

Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project:

WAPDA awards US$ 354.6 million contract for Civil Works to PCCCLMay 6, 2021: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) awarded contract worth US$ 354.6 million for civil works of the 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project to Power Construction Corporation of China Limited (PCCCL) through an international competitive bidding.The contract signing ceremony was held today at WAPDA Mega Hydel Complex. Tarbela 5th Extension Project Director Muhammad Azam Joya and PCCCL Executive Representative in Pakistan Ling Jianke signed the contract on behalf of their organizations. WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine, World Bank Task Team Leader Dr. Rickard Liden, WAPDA Member Finance Naveed Asghar, Member Water Abdul Zahir Khan Durrani, Member Power Jamil Akhtar, General Managers concerned and representatives of the Consultants also witnessed signing of the contract.Addressing the ceremony, the Chairman said “WAPDA, in its endeavor to enhancing water storage capacity and share of cheap and clean hydel power generation in the National Grid, is constructing as many as 10 projects including Tarbela 5th Extension. Timely completion of these projects is all the more important for the purpose. ”Underlining the benefits of Tarbela Dam Project for economic development and social uplift, he said “We are confident to complete Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project in accordance with the stipulated timelines.”Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project is being constructed on Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam with approved PC-I of US$ 807 million. International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), World Bank is providing US$ 390 million, while Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to the tune of US$ 300 million.Cumulative generation capacity of the project stands at 1530 MW with three generating units of 510 MW each. The project, scheduled to start electricity generation by mid-2024, will provide 1.347 billion units of low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid on the average every year. With completion of Tarbela 5thExtension Hydropower Project, installed capacity at Tarbela Dam will rise from 4888 MW to 6418 MW.Credits: