Tarbela 4th hydel power station achieves 10bn units mark, yields Rs75bn revenue

Mar 5, 2017
By
News Desk
-
September 10, 2020





In yet another significant development towards contribution of low-cost hydel electricity to the national grid, Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station crossed 10-billion units’ generation mark, yielding a revenue of about Rs75 billion to WAPDA.

Simultaneously, it also accrued saving worth Rs100bn to the national exchequer, which would otherwise have been borne to generate same quantum of electricity through thermal resources.

According to a statement issued by WAPDA, Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station has been instrumental in meeting electricity needs of Pakistan, triggering socio-economic development in the country. The project has been constructed on Tunnel No. 4 of Tarbela Dam.

It has three generating units, each of them having capacity of 470 MW. With completion of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, the installed capacity of Tarbela Hydel Power Station has increased from 3,478MW to 4,888MW.

The World Bank has termed Tarbela 4th Extension as the flagship project of WAPDA.

