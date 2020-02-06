Tanga in Pakistan

What's new

ghazi52

ghazi52

Mar 21, 2007
Hyderabad




The need for invention is the mother of human being also invented new inventions for the needs of the world, human beings have begun to create and accept daily life by beginning to meditate on the ocean of thinking and curiosity to facilitate their lives. It's done

Humans used fire to cook during their evolution or used stone tools for hunting, used to eat pottery utensils and animal skins for eating food, round all of them round wheels. If it is called a revolutionary invention, it will not be wrong.

This invention restricted movement time limit. However, man wanted to grow faster, as the power of animals was attached to wheels, and in the lagam hands, the tired man was able to reach his destinations even more quickly. The same invention or ride case will be tangled ahead.

But since the man had to save the maximum time, horse power was hazardous in horses' power and machines and engines. Contrary to that, a tango is a ride which does not cause pollution and asks the truth to see it closely related to nature. Over time, Tango, considered to be the main component of our roads, went to at least and in the city the trend of the ride has almost ended.



A Tango-Photo Nabeel Abro Running on the road of Hyderabad



Waiting for passangers


In the desire of our hurry, we abandoned an environmentally friendly ride, and the smoke caused by pollution and noise of the vehicles and the motorcycles of our roads, and the pain for a clean environment.

It was also a time when the horse print, the streets of the chopper streets used to flourish on the streets, the waves in the air, the two wheels of the wood, and the horses running forward were carried out. This horse car, which is considered a comfortable and royal ride in some time, is now very rare.



The horse car was considered a comfortable and royal ride in a period-Photo Nabal




Some time ago, heart wanted to refresh the memories of my childhood, once again to be tangled and asked for the life of the Tangers. I am a resident of Hyderabad, so to enjoy the toga ride, the fake tanga stop up. The Fengi Tengi Stop is a brilliant sign of the British era, and from here, there are still a few steps to the village of Kotpur. The number of copies in this village named Khanpur is limited to only 8, while in Faliuli there are only a few buses running.













These are some of the narrative breeds, they are going to work













Husain Ali, 30, who is disabled with both legs, is driving copper for 15 years-photo nabble




Even today, there are some people who prefer to ride a buggy ride -




 
Zaki

Zaki

Oct 20, 2008
I thought "Tanga" was banned all over Pakistan?

I haven't seen one in my part of the country since last couple of years... or is it banned in Punjab only? or is it just my city? lol
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

Sep 8, 2009
Well regardless of the times
There are some great benefits of Animal Based transportation if done correctly

a) Pakistan has abundance of animals and food , so a proper infrastructure can exist for short distance travel on Horse carrige
b) There is no noise Pollution due to a Horse carrige ride (Better then rickshaw, better then motor bike)
c) The Tanga (Horse carrige ) does not damages the roads

For your general nighbourhood level stuff , It is a smart affordable ride
1) Shopping Market Travel
2) Visiting near by places 2-5km zone
3) May be visiting near by Resturant​



Bit more professionalism as such (image above)

The Tanga Ride/Licence if managed properly for Neighbourhoods, can help reduce the
Carbon fuel purchase across country , if implemented at neighbourhood level.


Note:
For Office commute , in morning which may involve 30km travel perhaps Only Bus or Train is ideal choice.


In Pakistan , I think the Tanga ride is not universal in service i.e No Set Standard for the carrige


Customer Friendly Carrige Designs will attract more riders




Layers of Transportation

Distance 10-30 km
Office/Work - Bus/Train/Taxi

Distance 1-6 km
Neighbourhood task (Shopping , Eating Local Resturant , Subzi Mandi, School)- Tanga Ride

Super Short Distance Travel 1 km
Barber shop / Bread etc or Just drinks - Walking or Bicycle



Motor Bikes are not needed for every thing
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
Zaki said:
I thought "Tanga" was banned all over Pakistan?

I haven't seen one in my part of the country since last couple of years... or is it banned in Punjab only? or is it just my city? lol
Probably your city. I seem them everywhere in South Punjab.
 
Yaseen1

Yaseen1

Apr 1, 2014
There is no reason to ban tanga,i think govt should allow animal transport to reduce oil consumption and ensure cheap transport which is also environment friendly
 
