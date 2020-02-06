Tanga in Pakistan

Hyderabad





The need for invention is the mother of human being also invented new inventions for the needs of the world, human beings have begun to create and accept daily life by beginning to meditate on the ocean of thinking and curiosity to facilitate their lives. It's doneHumans used fire to cook during their evolution or used stone tools for hunting, used to eat pottery utensils and animal skins for eating food, round all of them round wheels. If it is called a revolutionary invention, it will not be wrong.This invention restricted movement time limit. However, man wanted to grow faster, as the power of animals was attached to wheels, and in the lagam hands, the tired man was able to reach his destinations even more quickly. The same invention or ride case will be tangled ahead.But since the man had to save the maximum time, horse power was hazardous in horses' power and machines and engines. Contrary to that, a tango is a ride which does not cause pollution and asks the truth to see it closely related to nature. Over time, Tango, considered to be the main component of our roads, went to at least and in the city the trend of the ride has almost ended.A Tango-Photo Nabeel Abro Running on the road of HyderabadWaiting for passangersIn the desire of our hurry, we abandoned an environmentally friendly ride, and the smoke caused by pollution and noise of the vehicles and the motorcycles of our roads, and the pain for a clean environment.It was also a time when the horse print, the streets of the chopper streets used to flourish on the streets, the waves in the air, the two wheels of the wood, and the horses running forward were carried out. This horse car, which is considered a comfortable and royal ride in some time, is now very rare.The horse car was considered a comfortable and royal ride in a period-Photo NabalSome time ago, heart wanted to refresh the memories of my childhood, once again to be tangled and asked for the life of the Tangers. I am a resident of Hyderabad, so to enjoy the toga ride, the fake tanga stop up. The Fengi Tengi Stop is a brilliant sign of the British era, and from here, there are still a few steps to the village of Kotpur. The number of copies in this village named Khanpur is limited to only 8, while in Faliuli there are only a few buses running.These are some of the narrative breeds, they are going to workHusain Ali, 30, who is disabled with both legs, is driving copper for 15 years-photo nabbleEven today, there are some people who prefer to ride a buggy ride -