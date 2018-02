In the beginning god created the dosa and the idli . The idli was formless and bland, and darkness was over the surface of the dosa, and the Spirit of God was moving over the surface of the idli. Then God said, "Let there be sambar"; and there was sambar. God saw that the sambar was good; and God separated the sambar from the chutney.Then God said, "Let there be potatoes in the midst of the dosa, and let it separate the dosa from the idli."