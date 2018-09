Tamils and Sumerians Among the FIRST to Reach Australia and Antarctica?





History's Lost Transoceanic Voyages: Tamils and Sumerians Among the FIRST to Reach Australia and Antarctica?— PART II



Before commencing, a brief summary of the back-ground history of the Tamils and their script together with the Sumerians, and what is meant by a ‘Linear Sumerian script’.Nothing is really certain about the Tamil people’s history. They lived in a southern part of India called Tamil Nadu, circa 2200 BC, then migrated mainly into the northeastern areas of Sri Lanka, which became the permanent homeland of the Sri Lankan Tamils around the second century BC.The Tamil script evolved from an ancient southern form of Brahmi script, circa 2200 BC, with literature emerging circa 300 BC – AD 300. It is currently used to write the Tamil language in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu as well as in Sri Lanka.Tamil is a Dravidian language spoken mainly in southern India, amongst other locations, but surprisingly as we shall see—also spoken in Australia!The Sumerian culture, after Sumer, flourished along the floodplains between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in ancient southern Mesopotamia, now Iraq, circa 4500 BC.The Sumerians not only created a system of language and writing but also excelled in astronomy, mathematics, and architecture. Indeed, it is currently believed that the ancient Sumerians had developed an expertise in medical matters by at least 2500 BC.Rather like the Tamils, Sumerian origins remain a mystery. Some students claim Sumerians came from India and were actually of Caucasian origin.There is strong evidence of Linear Sumerian script in Bolivia, in the form of the enscribed Pokotia Monolith ; this makes a firm case for the presence of Sumerians in South America, at least, during the Tiahuanaco Early Intermediate Period 200 BC - AD 600, which eventually culminated sometime between AD 1000 and AD 1100.Dr C.A. Winters has freely given permission to quote from his spontaneous report posted to the author almost immediately upon publication of " Astonishing Human Heads: Do satellite photographs now prove existence of humans on Antarctica... 6000 years ago ?" (Ancient Origins, 25th August 2017)Readers of that article may remember Table 1 listed some of the symbols I had exposed by remote sensing satellite along the Australia's eastern seaboard. Shortly after publication I discovered another amazing rock-cut legend. I immediately sent the satellite photograph to Dr Winters for his expert opinion.The huge, six-meter by three-meter (20-feet by 10-feet) slab of rock was discovered face-upwards amongst debris from a cliff-face that had collapsed on to the beach.According to Dr Winters, “I have looked at the inscriptions from Australia and they appear to be written in TAMIL writing derived from the Indus Valley script, called TAMILI.”The inscription says: “Act to give birth to Relief from Trouble. Shelter (here).”Modern advertising might interpret the signboard as: “Welcome. Eat, Drink, and be Merry at the Shelter Cove”. Just a thought!The main picture, Plate 1 (above), shows the beautiful Australian cove less than 700 meters (approx. half a mile) northward from the ‘Noticeboard’. Set high up on a cliff-face, the huge legend would be clearly visible during the day to coastal seafarers seeking a safe anchorage.One might perhaps conjecture that in ancient times the cove was a waystation, able to supply freshwater and replenish food supplies on a regular basis to passing voyagers.The 'port of call' is 782 km (486 miles), say two weeks sailing, from the pinnacle of Cape York Peninsula, which coincidentally is directly opposite the Island of Papua New Guinea, Indonesia— a little over 150 kilometers across the ocean from Australia.Continuing, Dr Winters commented on Figure 5, “Head subtending the head of an Eagle”. (Here entitled Plate 5.Dr Winters was of the opinion: “it was unlikely that there was any connection between Hanuman and the Indus Valley, because monkey figures do not appear on Indus Valley seals.”He further stated,“I believe this is a human figure. It would appear that these heads are leaders from various Sumerian centers that formerly existed on Antarctica.”“These people were probably from the Sumerian colony in South America, called Kuga Ki.”“The Marambio Island head has three signs. The signs near the eye reads 'Ta ga’ or 'Open (up) esteem.”“At the bottom of the figure we see two signs: a 'ga' sign, and three circles which reads as 'se'; these signs say, 'The Patron is Mighty' "Regarding interesting inscriptions and shapes found by satellite archaeology, revealing what might be ancient human occupation on the continent of Antarctica, author William James Veall writes that epigrapher, educator and anthropologist, Dr Clyde Winters, Ph.D. was of the opinion: “On Plate 5, Dr Winters wrote: “It was unlikely that there was any connection between Hanuman and the Indus Valley, because monkey figures do not appear on Indus Valley seals.”He further stated, “I believe this is a human figure. This appears to be the name of the individual and reads NALILISU which means: ‘The human being that glistens and shines (with) wisdom.’The letters across the forehead include, from right to left, a single sign ‘u’, and a compound sign that reads from top to bottom Pa u mi Mash, or “The leader a powerful man is an Oracle and Shaman.”The sign on the cheek appears to be a mash sign with an ‘I’ in the middle of the mash sign, or the determinative placed before Divine names. There is no name following the sign, so I read it as “I Mash’, Witness here the Shaman.”We end Dr Winters fascinating report on thewith his transliteration of the 'Message on the Shore'; the ancient legend embedded into the Ross sea shoreline, and again I quote verbatim:“The ancient legend embedded into the seashore is also a Sumerian inscription dedicated to one of the Arctic Chiefs.”Note: Further examples of Linear Sumerian Writing used in South America can be found in Dr Winters excellent book entitled Ancient Scripts in South America There is no doubt the powerful evidence extrapolated by Dr Winters transliterations from satellite photographs taken over Antarctica provide irrefutable evidence that trans-oceanic voyagers from far distant lands were able to, and did, reach the Southern Continent of Antarctica at least 6000 years ago.Add to this, the discovery of the huge Signboard inscribed in Tamili, the Linear Sumerian ‘writing’ associated with the human head portraiture (not forgetting the 'message on the seashore', the "Patron is Mighty’ imagery from Marambio Island), then this evidence of human occupation on the Continent of Antarctica becomes difficult to dispute.Not only was evidence obtained epigraphically, but the characters engraved on the portrait in Plate 4 even announced a name and ranking: “NALILISU: a Leader and Powerful Man”.Dr Winters further commented: “Perhaps, He (NALILISU) was a colonist from the Sumerian colony in South America called Kuga Ki.”Curious to view the homelands of the Tamils, I took a satellite scan across the regions of Tamil Nadu, southern India, and the north-east and southern coastlines of Sri Lanka (formerly Ceylon).In the south-east corner of coastal Sri Lanka, on a beach directly south of the Yala National Park, I discovered a human head sculpture very similar to that on Mariambio Island. (See Plate 5)Compare the human head from Marambio Island, Antarctica, to the bust I photographed on the Yala Beach of Sri Lanka! Notice each have the same basic ‘shape’ and each also has the Ta ga or ‘Open (up) Esteem’ signature on the cheek.The Yala sculpture has a large ‘ga’ sign carved overhead. As with the Marambio effigy, each has the same three circles ‘se’, the two signs ‘ga’ and ‘se’ say “The Patron is Mighty”.The box-like character with the vertical center-line, carved directly above the whole, represents the sign Gi i li: “The Progenitor of (many) people sends forth light”.Pecked into the base of the monument is the familiar star-wheel ‘Mash’ sign—a determinative placed before Divine Names. Does this sign infer we are looking at the monument of a Goddess?Discovery of the near identical Yala Beach and Marambio sculptures suggests that both are almost certainly of Tamil origin; this argument is further supported by the fact that both the Marambio head and the head of the Eagle are conjoined, forming an important national icon of Tamil Nadu and of Sri Lanka.The influence of the mighty Hindu Eagle God, 'Garuda', became so powerful that it crossed the Bay of Bengal and on to the islands of Indonesia: Sumatra, Java, Bali, Sumba and Timor where, even today, in these countries the eagle remains a national icon.One can now hypothesize how this gradual cultural symbiosis of religion, language, and maritime trade eventually evolved into a ready-made line of communication whereby trans-oceanic voyaging could be undertaken without serious fatigue, disease, or starvation, and most importantly, without losing touch with a friendly landfall should conditions become unfavorable for onward travel... to Australia and the Antarctic? A very strong argument for the long-distance Tamil ‘waystation’ discovered along the Australian eastern seaboard. (see Plate 4)The dark line appearing to separate the nose, mouth and chin from the main bust is caused by the stem of a small shrub growing out of the rocks below.In conclusion I would like to express my most sincere thanks to Dr Clyde Winters for taking much of his valuable time to freely write his opinion piece and making an extremely important, and may I say, historical transliteration, of the ‘writing’ exposed on the Continent of Antarctica.--By William James Veall MORE