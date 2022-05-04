Tamilnadu Sanskrit oath controversy, medical college Dean removed

Explained: Why the Charaka Shapath is controversial and has no place in modern medicine​

Explained: Why the Charaka Shapath is controversial and has no place in modern medicine On April 30, several future doctors who were starting their medical education at the Madurai Medical College took an oath of ethics, which is required of new physicians, swearing to adhere to certain ethical standards while practising medicine. But instead of the conventional Hippocratic oath...

The oath recommended for medical students is adopted from an ancient text on Ayurveda that tells physicians to not treat people hated by the king, ‘extremely abnormal’ people, and women unattended by husbands or guardians.The original form of this oath of initiation requires physicians to refrain from eating meat, needs them to grow a beard, and repeatedly tells them to give importance to Brahmins. People who hate the king or are hated by him, ‘extremely abnormal’ people, and also women unattended by husbands or guardians, shall not receive treatment, it says.The modified ‘Maharshi Charak Shapath’, recommended by the National Medical Council (NMC) in a circular issued on March 31, discards many of these ideas. However, according to Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who was present at the oath-taking ceremony in Madurai, the version read out by the students, which led to stringent action by the government, was a little closer to the original, discriminatory version.