What's new

Tamilnadu Sanskrit oath controversy, medical college Dean removed

manlion

manlion

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 22, 2013
7,507
-3
4,246

Explained: Why the Charaka Shapath is controversial and has no place in modern medicine​

The oath recommended for medical students is adopted from an ancient text on Ayurveda that tells physicians to not treat people hated by the king, ‘extremely abnormal’ people, and women unattended by husbands or guardians.


The original form of this oath of initiation requires physicians to refrain from eating meat, needs them to grow a beard, and repeatedly tells them to give importance to Brahmins. People who hate the king or are hated by him, ‘extremely abnormal’ people, and also women unattended by husbands or guardians, shall not receive treatment, it says.

The modified ‘Maharshi Charak Shapath’, recommended by the National Medical Council (NMC) in a circular issued on March 31, discards many of these ideas. However, according to Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who was present at the oath-taking ceremony in Madurai, the version read out by the students, which led to stringent action by the government, was a little closer to the original, discriminatory version.

www.thenewsminute.com

Explained: Why the Charaka Shapath is controversial and has no place in modern medicine

On April 30, several future doctors who were starting their medical education at the Madurai Medical College took an oath of ethics, which is required of new physicians, swearing to adhere to certain ethical standards while practising medicine. But instead of the conventional Hippocratic oath...
www.thenewsminute.com www.thenewsminute.com
 
Last edited:
manlion

manlion

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 22, 2013
7,507
-3
4,246
Futuristic Indian doctors

cjpedrsuuaa3zvd-1.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
157 medical colleges under different stages of implementation in India: Harsh Vardhan
Replies
2
Views
264
Surya 1
S
B
$2.1 Billion Megaplan for a modern and digital Dhaka Medical College Hospital
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
Bilal9
Bilal9
D
Kangana Ranaut Permanently Removed From Twitter After Controversial Post
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
5K
KedarT
K
manlion
Dance Jihad? Viral Video Of Kerala Medical Students Dancing Has Now Taken A Communal Turn
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
4K
jamahir
jamahir
Viet
Why an Oxford college is renaming itself for Vietnam's richest woman
Replies
0
Views
248
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom