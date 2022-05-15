What's new

Tamilnadu Minister swipe at hindi speakers stirs a row

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu higher education minister K Ponmudi on Friday stirred up a controversy after he said that those who are engaged “selling pani puri” are Hindi speaking people,

Addressing the 37th convocation the state-run Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister reiterated that the government is determined to follow the dual language policy of English and Tamil in the state.

"While English is an international language, Tamil is a local language. We were told that learning Hindi could land us with jobs. Is that so? You go and see in our state and in Coimbatore. Who are those people who sell pani puris?” Ponmudi said at the event which was also attended by governor R N Ravi.

Tamil Nadu minister’s ‘pani puri sellers’ swipe at Hindi speakers stirs a row

‘We were told that learning Hindi could land us with jobs. Is that so? You go and see in our state and in Coimbatore. Who are those people who sell pani puris?’ said the minister.
