Tamil Nadu Says No To Hindi Word 'Dahi' On Aavin Curd Packets

Tamil Nadu CM Says No To Hindi Word 'Dahi' On Aavin Curd Packets A letter was sent to us telling us to use the Hindi word before August but we rejected it, said Minister Nasar.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin criticised the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guideline to print the word 'Dahi' which is the Hindi equivalent of the word curd on Aavin curd packets on Wednesday. The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, Aavin, has also informed FSSAI that it will not print the Hindi word.Taking to Twitter, CM Stalin said, "The unabashed insistence of #HindiImposition has come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packet in Hindi, relegating Tamil and Kannada in our own states.""Such brazen disregard to our mother tongues will make sure those responsible are banished from South forever," he said.Earlier, Dairy Development Minister SM Nasar said that the imposition of Hindi is against the five principles of DMK and there is no place for Hindi here.A letter was sent to us telling us to use the Hindi word before August but we rejected it, said Nasar.Last year too, the Minister said that they (FSSAI) wanted Doodh printed on our packets instead of milk but we said no to it.