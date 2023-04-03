Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out​

ASP Balveer Singh was accused of pulling out the teeth of over 10 persons and crushing the testicles of two in police custody.The ASP was accused of pulling out the teeth of over 10 persons and crushing the testicles of two in police custody. The accusations against Singh were levelled by many men who were brought to Ambasamudram, Kallidaikurichi and Vikramasingapuram police stations for inquiries.