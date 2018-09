A court in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday granted bail to a 25-year-old research scholar, Lois Sofia, who was arrested after she called the BJP government ‘fascist’ on a Tuticorin-bound aircraft in the presence of state BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan.The cops, who did not appear keen to arrest the female scholar, were forced to take her into custody after Soundararajan insisted. A local court had then astonishingly sent her to 15-day remand.Sophia’s arrest and her subsequent judicial remand had sent shockwaves across India with activists, journalists and commentators condemning the authorities for the incredibly disproportionate action in a bid to satisfy the ego of a BJP leader.Journalist Rifat Jawaid wrote, “It’s one thing for BJP leader to behave insanely (it’s expected of her), but what was the judge thinking while sending the 25-year-old research scholar Lois Sofia to 15-day remand? Seriously?”Sophia was later admitted to a government hospital in Tuticorin as part of the remand procedure owing to stomach pain, reported IANS. Shockingly, Sophia was charged with “public nuisance” under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and for giving an impolite reply to a public servant under the Tamil Nadu City Police Act.People were quick to express their disgust over the use of what they said was the 19th century colonial law to silence a young Indian woman. An overwhelming number of social media users also wondered how the controversial BJP politician could qualify to be public servant.One user Hari Menon made a broader point arguing that the authorities’ decision to arrest Sophia conclusively proved her point on fascism. He wrote, “Clever people are busy arguing why Sophia Lois should be jailed. Wise people are done arguing. Because the reaction has already proved her point about fascism. You realise the cost of a culture that privileges cleverness over wisdom most acutely when it makes you look stupid.”User Manimugdha Sharma agreed, “A woman student has been arrested in Tamil Nadu for saying “down with the BJP’s fascist govt”. The Tamil Nadu BJP chief called her a “terrorist”. Perhaps this is called “saaf neeyat, sahi vikas”? Someone please tell BJP that they just proved Sophia Lois right.”Another user, Invisible Rubicon, wrote, “BJP’s allure is build upon strongman gusto, dictatorial tendency and male machismo. It’s very encouraging to see all that crumble in front of a determined girl, Sophia Lois.”Going by the dominant coverage by media across India on police action against Sophia; Tamil Nadu has once again held up a mirror to the rest of India on how to fight for one’s free speech and civil liberties.