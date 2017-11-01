What's new

Tamil chat

RPK

RPK

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2009
6,730
-6
8,626
Country
India
Location
India




&#2949;&#2984;&#3021;&#2980; &#2949;&#2992; &#2990;&#2985;&#3021;&#2975;&#3016;&#2991;&#2985;&#3021; &#2980;&#3006;&#2985;&#3021; &#2984;&#3007;&#2980;&#3021;&#2991;&#3006;&#2985;&#2984;&#3021;&#2980;&#3006;&#2997;&#3006;&#2990;&#3021;...

&#2949;&#2986;&#3021;&#2986;&#2992;&#2970;&#2979;&#3021;&#2975;&#3007;&#2991;&#3006; (Apprentice) &#2951;&#2992;&#3009;&#2984;&#3021;&#2980; &#2986;&#3019;&#2980;&#3009; &#2958;&#2975;&#3009;&#2980;&#3021;&#2980; &#2986;&#3009;&#2965;&#3016;&#2986;&#2975;&#2990;&#3006;&#2990;&#3021;!!
 
Bhairava

Bhairava

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 8, 2010
5,160
0
4,766
RPK said:
Click to expand...
hehehehe......idhukku badhila 40 ruva kuduthuranda evankitta venalum dosaya kuduthurappan kadakarran.....:rofl:

Neraya tamilunaga irundanuga....ippo evanayume kaanom...romba konja peru thaan vettiya irukirom pola...:D
 
roach

roach

FULL MEMBER
May 21, 2010
520
0
607
Country
India
Location
India
So, a Kerala corner and now a Tamil chat thread. Thanks for reinforcing stereotypes. You don't see a "Punjabi Dhaba' or "Bengali Corner" on forums, are you guys kidding me? Tamils and Malyalis like to hang out in groups, i know but jeez guys....:disagree:
 
Rajaraja Chola

Rajaraja Chola

BANNED
Sep 5, 2010
9,054
-3
10,213
Country
India
Location
Canada
roach said:
So, a Kerala corner and now a Tamil chat thread. Thanks for reinforcing stereotypes. You don't see a "Punjabi Dhaba' or "Bengali Corner" on forums, are you guys kidding me? Tamils and Malyalis like to hang out in groups, i know but jeez guys....:disagree:
Click to expand...
This forum have a lotta tamil members mate :) Just to catch up with tamil members, i hope this thread will be helpfull :)
 
Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
19,837
19
22,997
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I am thinking to merge every Indian-chat threads in one? We have so many local threads from India?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Teenager arrested in Tamil Nadu for comment on PM Modi during Facebook chat
Replies
1
Views
346
manlion
manlion
eldamar
He learnt Mandarin to better understand Singaporean culture: A migrant entrepreneur's journey
Replies
13
Views
837
eldamar
eldamar
D
'How Can Modi Be Forgiven?' India's COVID-19 Crisis May Be Turning the Middle Class Against the Prime Minister
Replies
14
Views
283
313ghazi
313ghazi
khansaheeb
How the world's biggest slum stopped the virus
Replies
0
Views
286
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Kashmiri Pandit
Indus Valley civilisation could be older than Egypt’s pharaohs, Mesopotamia
2
Replies
25
Views
3K
Thorough Pro
Thorough Pro

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom