Tamadon massacre: hidden war crimes in Syria

Leaked footage documenting the 2013 execution of dozens of Syrian civilians led two genocide researchers on a painstaking search over three years to find the man responsible. The first of a two-part special

It began when a laptop belonging to a Syrian intelligence unit in Damascus, known as Branch 227, broke down. A new young recruit to a militia allied to the Syrian army was entrusted with it. As he scoured its hard drive, he discovered shocking footage of apparent war crimes. He decided to leak the video to an anti-regime activist in Paris.

The video soon made its way to Uğur Üngör, professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at the University of Amsterdam and the NIOD Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies. He and Syrian researcher Annsar Shahhoud were among the first people to see the video, which has now been published by the Guardian. They tell Michael Safi and Guardian Middle East correspondent Martin Chulov that it is rare to see such clear, unambiguous evidence of regime-lead civilian executions.
www.theguardian.com

Searching for the shadow man (Part 1)

Leaked footage documenting the 2013 execution of dozens of Syrian civilians led two genocide researchers on a painstaking search over three years to find the man responsible. The first of a two-part special
jamahir said:
Here comes "Muslim" Brotherhood / Hamas lover @Falcon29 with NATO propaganda. The Guardian ? :lol: Shame on NATO-loving Muslims !
NATO lovers are those who invaded with NATO Iraq and Afghanistan. And helped NATO against Saddam and against Taliban.
mulj said:
And then they say why are you against assad, anyone who supports that monstrum is vile human being,
It's a vile regime that is being portrayed as some anti-Israel/NATO regime on the forum. They have the whole Syrian border with Israel as well as Lebanese border with Israel, and even before the civil war, they never would initiate any clash with Israel. It's an ploy to enforce rule and kill all opposition. It's a rationalization to enforce their rule on people of region and take up armed struggles against enemy Muslim nations in the region.
 

