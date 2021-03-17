Talpiot: Israeli Program for Pakistani Mlitary to consder...

In 1979 the first Talpiot class began with just 25 students. Cadets for this unit were told when they were drafted, three years was too short of a time for this program. They’d have to enlist for ten years.



In order to make it work, the army partnered with Hebrew University to teach the young cadets physics, mathematics and computer science. They were given three years to complete their degrees. It should be noted that the same amount of coursework takes four years for gifted students not in Talpiot to finish.



Members of this unit aren’t just taught to think – they’re taught to think and learn fast.



While studying members of Talpiot are also sent to train with each and every unit in the IDF from the artillery to tank units, to the infantry, to the navy and air force to learn how each unit does its job.



After a few years, Talpiot commanders started adding new requirements to their list for candidates. They didn’t just want the brightest students, they wanted soldiers who could learn together and work together as a team… and young men and women that could lead teams. Finding the right candidates for this unit is now seen as so important it is given top priority by IDF recruiters, even above finding the fighter pilots of the future.



At the end of their first three years the men and women in this unit would then be asked to take their combat and academic training and combine them to help invent and improve all of the weapons in the IDF’s arsenal. During their next seven years of service Talpiots become military research and development experts. Missile defense is high on their list of responsibilities. But they also work to develop new tools for cybersecurity. Talpiots have led the way on this new global battlefield. Talpiots have also been very active in space, developing new satellite systems and high altitude, high resolution cameras that can be used to shoot images that then go to Israel’s intelligence services to help them see what Israel’s enemies are up to.