Talpiot: Israeli Program for Pakistani Mlitary to consder...

Israel’s Edge: The Story of the IDF’s Most Elite Unit – Talpiot
From the blog of Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi at The Times of Israel
blogs.timesofisrael.com
In 1979 the first Talpiot class began with just 25 students. Cadets for this unit were told when they were drafted, three years was too short of a time for this program. They’d have to enlist for ten years.
In order to make it work, the army partnered with Hebrew University to teach the young cadets physics, mathematics and computer science. They were given three years to complete their degrees. It should be noted that the same amount of coursework takes four years for gifted students not in Talpiot to finish.
Members of this unit aren’t just taught to think – they’re taught to think and learn fast.
While studying members of Talpiot are also sent to train with each and every unit in the IDF from the artillery to tank units, to the infantry, to the navy and air force to learn how each unit does its job.
After a few years, Talpiot commanders started adding new requirements to their list for candidates. They didn’t just want the brightest students, they wanted soldiers who could learn together and work together as a team… and young men and women that could lead teams. Finding the right candidates for this unit is now seen as so important it is given top priority by IDF recruiters, even above finding the fighter pilots of the future.
At the end of their first three years the men and women in this unit would then be asked to take their combat and academic training and combine them to help invent and improve all of the weapons in the IDF’s arsenal. During their next seven years of service Talpiots become military research and development experts. Missile defense is high on their list of responsibilities. But they also work to develop new tools for cybersecurity. Talpiots have led the way on this new global battlefield. Talpiots have also been very active in space, developing new satellite systems and high altitude, high resolution cameras that can be used to shoot images that then go to Israel’s intelligence services to help them see what Israel’s enemies are up to.
Inside the IDF's Super-Secret Elite Brain Trust - The Tower
What do Israel's advanced tunnel detection, missile defense, and cyberwarfare capabilities all have in common? JASON GEWIRTZ explores the elite Talpiot unit, a collection of the smartest young minds on earth.
www.thetower.org
Talpiot’s mission isn’t to learn how to fight. It is to learn how to think. Its recruits, now referred to by many in the Ministry of Defense as the IDF’s top priority (even more than finding and training fighter pilots), must agree to stay in the army for at least ten years. This is substantially above the norm of three years for men and two years for women, and there’s a good reason for it.
Fighting is of course a major component of the Talpiot program. Many graduates go on to command elite troops in the field, command naval vessels, and even fly F16s in combat. But mission number one can be described as intellectual.
This was the case from the moment the unit was founded. Talpiot was created by two professors who were horrified at Israel’s setbacks in the opening days of the 1973 Yom Kippur War. After Israel’s stunning victory in the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel began to lose its military edge. France, Israel’s main weapons supplier, had abandoned the country in the face of threats from Arab nations. Israel was left without a military sponsor, while the Soviet Union showered the Arab states, especially Egypt and Syria, with state-of-the-art weapons and military training. When the two countries launched a surprise attack on Judaism’s holiest day, the result was devastating. While Israel eventually turned the tide and won the war, it was a shrill wake-up call that ended Israel’s self-confidence and sense of security.
The army had been torn apart in the war. Israel lost a fifth of its air force, more than a thousand tanks had been destroyed, and the casualty rate was shocking, with almost 3,000 soldiers killed and 8,000 wounded. Israel could not survive as a nation if it was forced to go through a war like that every few years. A new path was needed.