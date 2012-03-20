What's new

Taloqan, Capital of Takhar Province is the 5th Provincial Capital to have fallen

It appears sources are confirming Taloqan has fallen. 5th provincial capital in 3 days. Basically Talibs control 15% of Afghan Provincial capitals, and anywhere between 50-90% of the countryside.

But in this kind of civil war, where civilians are up to 80% of casualties of air strikes (if the record of the air strikes in the past few years are anything to go by), how long will they hold it, and how bad will be the devastation if it keeps going back and forth. Afghanistan maybe going back to the 90s, unless sense prevails and world implores Ghani to step down and allow an interim government to form so peace talks can begin.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424364407769944074
 
