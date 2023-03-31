Tall mountains and high plateau account for 70% of China's land area and how sky highways connect those regions

China's modernization to benefit the people equally China's modernization to benefit the people equally

Every single village now had been connected with paved roads and every single person in this vast but difficult land had been lifted out of poverty, 850 millions of them in the past 40 years, it's by no means an easy feat.Abuluoha village, China's last village without a road, is connected to the outside world with its new road in Butuo county, Sichuan province as seen in June, 2020. [Photo/XINHUA]