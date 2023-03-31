What's new

Tall mountains and high plateau account for 70% of China's land area and how sky highways connect those regions

China has the world most difficult terrain with the world biggest mountains and largest deserts

Taiwan TV： How mainland engineers and workers build highways in the middle do the world 2nd biggest desert, ‘’The sea of death"

Taiwan TV： How mainland engineers and workers build highways in the middle do the world 2nd biggest desert, ''The sea of death"

Taiwan TV： How mainland engineers and workers build highways in the middle do the world 2nd biggest desert, ‘’The sea of death" Massive sandstorms everyday, in summer the temperature goes up to over 70 degrees celsius and winter plummets to below -30, no water, no electricity, but all these...
Every single village now had been connected with paved roads and every single person in this vast but difficult land had been lifted out of poverty, 850 millions of them in the past 40 years, it's by no means an easy feat.


Abuluoha village, China's last village without a road, is connected to the outside world with its new road in Butuo county, Sichuan province as seen in June, 2020. [Photo/XINHUA]


China's modernization to benefit the people equally

China's modernization to benefit the people equally
