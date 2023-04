Jf Thunder said: he was involved in Pakistan's nuclear programme, that is why he is on the terror list.

Let us not get involved in blanket hate for everyone. Click to expand...

Forget about us for a moment. What has the Pak army done for this man? Wasn't AQ Khan involved in nuclear program? How was AQ Khan treated?We don't treat our own very well. We throw them under the bus. That is our story and that is why we are failures.