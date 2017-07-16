What's new

Talks with TTP on hold, operations to continue: DG ISPR

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,589
40
21,828
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar has said that talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are on hold, adding that Pakistan will continue its operations to take them on "until they get rid of the menace".

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the DG ISPR said that the ceasefire expired on December 9 last year, adding that Pakistan started talking to TTP at the request of Afghanistan's present rulers.

"The ceasefire was a confidence-building measure taken ahead of talks with these violent non-state actors on the request of the current Afghan government," he said.

However, he said there were some problems and conditions that were non-negotiable from our side and "so there is no ceasefire".

"There is no ceasefire, we are fighting, we are taking them on and are conducting operations everyday and we will continue to do so till the time we get rid of this menace."


Radd-ul-Fasaad Operation

While talking about Radd-ul-Fasaad Operation in the year 2021, the major general said that 6,000 intelligence based operations were carried out which helped dismantle terrorist networks. The DG ISPR added that on the basis of 890 threat alerts issued by the intelligence agencies during this period, about 70% possible terror threats were averted.

The DG ISPR also said that no armed person or group can be allowed to take law into their hand.

Read more at...

www.brecorder.com

Talks with TTP on hold, operations to continue: DG ISPR

* Says work on Pak-Afghan border also under way, and will be completed in some time
www.brecorder.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

G
Operation Khyber IV.
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
19K
Osama Ali1996
Osama Ali1996
Proudpakistaniguy
Army distances itself from Panama case controversy
Replies
1
Views
462
gangsta_rap
gangsta_rap
Zibago
Manzoor Pashteen’s PTM: A ‘Rights Movement’ or a new ‘Regional Agenda’?
Replies
5
Views
1K
MBT 3000
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom