Talks with TTP on hold, operations to continue: DG ISPR * Says work on Pak-Afghan border also under way, and will be completed in some time

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the DG ISPR said that the ceasefire expired on December 9 last year, adding that Pakistan started talking to TTP at the request of Afghanistan's present rulers."The ceasefire was a confidence-building measure taken ahead of talks with these violent non-state actors on the request of the current Afghan government," he said.However, he said there were some problems and conditions that were non-negotiable from our side and "so there is no ceasefire"."There is no ceasefire, we are fighting, we are taking them on and are conducting operations everyday and we will continue to do so till the time we get rid of this menace."While talking about Radd-ul-Fasaad Operation in the year 2021, the major general said that 6,000 intelligence based operations were carried out which helped dismantle terrorist networks. The DG ISPR added that on the basis of 890 threat alerts issued by the intelligence agencies during this period, about 70% possible terror threats were averted.The DG ISPR also said that no armed person or group can be allowed to take law into their hand.Read more at...