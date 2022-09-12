Talks with the Foreign Secretary: The European Union wants to side with Bangladesh against Russia​

Raheed EjazDhakaPublished: 12 September 2022, 14:47European Union Ambassador Charles Whiteley and UK High Commissioner Robert DicksonThe European Union wants Bangladesh to side with Moscow overall, including stopping Russian oil imports and taking a stand against the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) election. The European Union (EU) ambassadors in Dhaka made this request in a discussion with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Monday afternoon.According to diplomatic sources, in an hour-long discussion with European diplomats held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Masood bin Momen wanted to know their views on the import of food and fertilizers from Russia. European diplomats including UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, EU were present in the discussion.Charles Whiteley, the EU ambassador to Dhaka, told Prothom Alo while leaving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the talks, 'We regularly discuss various situations among ourselves.Russia's invasion of Ukraine has affected the whole world including Bangladesh. Both sides need to let each other know what they think about the matter. There's a lot happening fast.'According to diplomatic sources, European countries have explained their position in the crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. It told them how Bangladesh is also looking at this situation.Russia is contesting Aikave's election next month. The European Union's objections to Russia's candidacy have been raised by European diplomats with the Foreign Secretary. In that election, Bangladesh is also competing to become a member of the Council from Asia.In the discussion, the foreign secretary sought the attitude of European diplomats on the import of food products and fertilizers from Russia. Then the European ambassadors said that there is no ban on food and fertilizers. Then the foreign secretary told them that even though there is no ban on the import of these products, there are complications in paying the money.In the meeting, the Foreign Secretary also informed the ambassadors about the ongoing situation at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. When asked about discussions with European diplomats, Masud bin Momen told Prothom Alo in his office in the evening, "European diplomats have informed their position on the Russia-Ukraine situation." We told them how we see this situation.'When asked about what was discussed with the Foreign Secretary, Robert Dickson, the UK High Commissioner in Dhaka, said, 'We have mainly discussed with the Foreign Secretary about Russia's aggression in Ukraine. In particular, I have expressed my opinion about the impact that the unjust Russian aggression has had on Bangladesh and the whole world.He said that the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh discussed the deteriorating situation in Myanmar's Rakhine. He also mentioned that the recent deterioration of the security situation in Rakhine has worried Bangladesh.Robert Dixon said, after the Foreign Secretary brought up the issue of Rakhine, the European diplomats asked whether the Rohingya issue was discussed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Delhi. Then the foreign secretary said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has informed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Bangladesh's position on the deteriorating situation in Rakhine and Rohingya repatriation. He sought India's cooperation to solve this problem. India has assured cooperation in solving this problem.When asked, Masud bin Momen said that he informed them about the deteriorating situation in Rakhine and the security concerns in the bordering areas of Bangladesh.