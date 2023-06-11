Talks between Saudi Arabia and Turkey on the transfer of technology to manufacture ballistic missiles



Talks are taking place between the “Sami” company and the Turkish company “Roketsan” regarding technology transfer and production licensing for the production of local models of short-range ballistic missiles “Typhoon” with a range of 500 km, according to the “Tactical Report” website, which specializes in security and defense.According to experts, the current state of negotiations between the two parties is the subject of great interest and wide follow-up, as the Saudi Defense Industries Company “Sami” seeks to achieve an agreement with the Turkish “Roketsan” to transfer technology and obtain a license to produce ballistic missiles “Typhoon” on the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Sources say that Riyadh's main condition for concluding the agreement is to guarantee the technology of local production of missiles, with the aim of achieving greater independence in the capacity of military defense and controlling the production and development of these modern weapons.This condition reflects Saudi Arabia's desire to enhance its military capabilities and develop its domestic industrial base.According to the indications, Roketsan supports this potential deal, as this agreement is an opportunity to enhance bilateral cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Turkey in the field of arms industry and defense technology.Although the exact details of the agreement have not yet been announced, talk about technology transfer and localization of the weapons industry reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to achieving self-sufficiency in its military capabilities and relying on local industry and technology that enhances the sustainability and future development of the armed forces.With the stability of developments, everyone is looking forward to the positive results that may emerge from these negotiations, as they will have an impact on the bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and will contribute to achieving local military technology and enhancing security.