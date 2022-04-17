Talk of the town - Who slapped Imran Khan

The Lost Brother
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 27, 2022
- 119
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
As the subject says Imran Khan was Slapped by Nadeem Anjum (ISI Chief) when IK was not ready to resign on night of 9th &10th. After getting slapped he had scar right behind his left eye and was seen wearing sunglasses for 2 days. Many of Pakistani news anchors or correspondents confirmed it. How can a PM be bitch slapped by chief of intelligence agency..
PS: Don't ban me, it is talk of the town.
PS: Don't ban me, it is talk of the town.
बतौर PM इमरान के आखिरी घंटे: दावा- ISI चीफ ने खान को थप्पड़ मारा था, आर्मी चीफ की बर्खास्तगी के ऑर्डर पर हुआ था विवाद
पाकिस्तान में 9 और 10 अप्रैल की दरमियानी रात इमरान खान की सरकार गिर गई थी। तमाम ड्रामा हुआ। कुछ सामने आया तो बहुत कुछ ऐसा भी था, जिसे दफन करने की नाकाम कोशिश की गई। कुछ रिपोर्ट्स में दावा किया गया है कि 9 अप्रैल की रात इमरान के बनीगाला में मौजूद घर के लॉन में एक हेलिकॉप्टर उतरा। इसमें दो अहम...
www.bhaskar.com