LoLOnly Indians would brag about not just defeating an enemy multiple times smaller then it, but only defeating a fraction of that enemy that was isolated by thousands of KM of hostile territory.The British history books brag about "1000 of us defeated 100,000 of them and we were half way around the world"Indian History books brag "millions of us defeated 40,000 of them, and they were isolated with no supplies or backup.... JOY HIND"but when your super pooper 2020 looks like thisYou have to brag about 50 year old "victories"