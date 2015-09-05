Taliban won’t get involved in Kashmir: Says former RAW chief
AUQIB JAVEED
JUL 15, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST
What matters is what is acceptable to New Delhi and Kashmir, which ultimately Pakistan will have to accept, says the old spymaster AS Dulat in an exclusive interview; dialogue is the only way forward, he says.
As a quixotic, classical spymaster, Amarjit Singh Dulat, might have lost his swagger in the BJP government’s ever-evolving statecraft of ‘offensive defence’, but the ‘old Kashmir hand’ still counts on his conventional assets and traditional methods for the way forward in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).
His famous ‘Dulat Doctrine’ was one of the cornerstones of India’s Kashmir policy in the troubled decade of the 1990s and even beyond. His views, therefore, merit special consideration, with the government of India recently breaking political ice in the Kashmir Valley.
The erstwhile Chief of Intelligence Bureau (IB), believes talks is the only way forward in Kashmir, which is currently being managed with the help of military muscle, especially after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status.
“Whatever happened on August 5, 2019, the people of Kashmir were disappointed with it,” says Dulat. “I think the Centre should restore the statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir’s mainstream leaders are demanding it before the elections. This is a genuine demand, which will help to carry forward the dialogue,” he said in an exclusive interview.
Amid this internal politicking, Dulat reckons that the rise of the turbaned force in Afghanistan will not have any bearing on the Kashmir Valley. “Taliban will now seek international recognition, including from India. Why would they get involved in Kashmir,” he reasons.
In a candid chat, the former Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) delves upon Kashmir, Kabul and the crisis within.
