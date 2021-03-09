taliban warn turkey- stay out of Afghanistan

from talian officialEveryone is aware that all foreign forces are to withdraw from our beloved homeland on the basis of the Doha agreement – a decision endorsed by the United Nations and the international community as well as welcomed and endorsed by majority of countries including the foreign minister of Turkey who was present at the signing ceremony.Now as the leadership of Turkey has announced maintaining troops and extending the occupation of our country at the behest and in agreement with America, the following points are worth considering:1 – The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Afghan people maintain historic, cultural and religious bonds with the Muslim people of Turkey. The extension of occupation will arouse emotions of resentment and hostility inside our country towards Turkish officials and will damage bilateral ties.2 – The decision of Turkish leadership is ill-advised, a violation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity and against our national interests. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns this reprehensible decision in the strongest terms as it will induce problems between Turkish and Afghan nations. And we strongly urge Turkish officials to reverse their decision due to it being detrimental for both countries.3 – We consider stay of foreign forces in our homeland by any country under whatever pretext as occupation, and invaders will be dealt with on the basis of the fatwa of fifteen hundred distinguished scholars issued in the year 1422 Hijri Lunar (2001) – a fatwa under which the past twenty-year Jihad has been waged.4 – We urge the Muslim Turkish people and its astute politicians to raise their voices against this decision because it is neither beneficial for Turkey nor Afghanistan, rather it only creates problems and issues between both Muslim nations.5 – Our policy remains that we seek good and positive relations with all countries based on reciprocal conduct. We neither interfere in the affairs of others nor allow others to interfere in our own affairs.6 – We remind Turkish officials that it is better we maintain positive and good relations in light of accepted principles instead of making such ill-advised decisions, to extend hands of cooperation to one another and to adopt common understanding and positions for common challenges and interests.7 – We had been in contact with Turkish officials for some time and held multiple meetings where they assured us that they would not make such a unilateral decision without our approval. The current decision they have made is a breach of their own covenant.8 – If Turkish officials fail to reconsider their decision and continue the occupation of our country, the Islamic Emirate and the Afghan nation – in line with their religious, conscientious and patriotic duty – will take a stand against them as they have stood against the two-decade occupation, in which case the responsibility for all consequences shall fall on shoulders of those who interfere in the affairs of others and make such ill-advised decisions.