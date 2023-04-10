What's new

Taliban twitter account being run by 4chan

RescueRanger

RescueRanger

In possibly the greatest master stroke of trolling I have been following the Tali PRD(Public Relations Dept) account and have come to one conclusion- it is being run by elite trolls from 4chan/Reddit.

Here are some examples:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1644756532813348865

Imagine a tali account promoting the so called “lion of Panjshir” who was responsible for the wholesale slaughter of Pashtuns:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1645287177616605184

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1640009096291033091

They actually claim to have a special force named FART: 😂

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1645404877860876289

And then there is this gem:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1644944508268826624

@villageidiot

😂

@-=virus=-
 
arjunk

arjunk

They became sloppy and it became obvious it's an American troll account a few weeks ago. Their language is too much like that of an American parody.

They actually claim to have a special force name
Don't forget them saying they're preparing for a nuclear attack after Pakistan's C team lost a cricket match to Afghanistan
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

This day just keeps better and better. :lol: Great find, sir
I knew you’d appreciate this fine art of trolling. 😂they are followed by journalists from all the top media houses for F**** sake! 😂

They became sloppy and it became obvious it's an American troll account a few weeks ago. Their language is too much like that of an American parody.


Don't forget them saying they're preparing for a nuclear attack after Pakistan's C team lost a cricket match to Afghanistan
One of the guys behind it is an American Polish guy Adam something 😂
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

They became sloppy and it became obvious it's an American troll account a few weeks ago. Their language is too much like that of an American parody.


Don't forget them saying they're preparing for a nuclear attack after Pakistan's C team lost a cricket match to Afghanistan
I remember that nuclear threat too 😂
 
Riz

Riz

Humari fouzz dollar daikh kar maan baich day , every thing is on sale here in pak right now
 
arjunk

arjunk

Also why the f*ck would the Afghans call it "Taliban Public Relations Department" like some white man in a 9-5 the afghans would call it "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Ministry of External Affairs" or something.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

1681159606766.jpeg


@villageidiot hes wearing a respirator without filters 🤣
 

