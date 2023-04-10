Taliban twitter account being run by 4chan

In possibly the greatest master stroke of trolling I have been following the Tali PRD(Public Relations Dept) account and have come to one conclusion- it is being run by elite trolls from 4chan/Reddit.Here are some examples:Imagine a tali account promoting the so called “lion of Panjshir” who was responsible for the wholesale slaughter of Pashtuns:They actually claim to have a special force named FART: 😂And then there is this gem: