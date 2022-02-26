What's new

Taliban talk peace, asks Russia, Ukraine to show restraint

The Taliban, in an official statement, have urged Russia and Ukraine to show 'restraint' and resolve the ongoing crisis through peaceful dialogue.

1645894007189.png


Months after it took over Afghanistan in August last year, the Taliban have urged Russia and Ukraine to show 'restraint' and resolve the ongoing crisis through peaceful dialogue.

The Taliban issued a statement on Friday expressing concern over the real possibility of civilian casualties and asking Russia and Ukraine to desist from violence.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and expresses concern about the real possibility of civilian casualties. The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties. All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence," the statement said.
1645894114809.png

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in a similar military attack on August 15, 2021 - after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreated after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan.

As per reports, over 1,000 civilians were killed and over 2,000 were injured when the Taliban launched their offensive.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in line with its foreign policy of neutrality, calls on both sides of the conflict to resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means. The Islamic Emirate also calls on parties to the conflict to pay attention to safeguarding the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine," the Taliban statement said.
