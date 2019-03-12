Taliban takes control of 30 districts in past six weeks

Over the past few days, we are witnessing large number of troopers that formerly worked for the invaders surrendering to the Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate in mass across the country. In some cases, batches of up to a hundred surrender to Mujahidin while bringing in all their military vehicles, weapons and ammunition, showcasing their absolute abhorrence for the Kabul administration with these actions.​

​

…​

​

And just as the Islamic Emirate has consistently published statements of amnesty and invitation to the opposition, it has practically shown that its arms of mercy and compassion are open to the troops and workers of the other side and holds no intention of seeking revenge, rather it gives precedence to saving their lives through the amalgamation process so that they may spend their lives in joy and assurance next to their own families and children.​

​

Troop amalgamation – a sign of trust in the Emirate, Voice of Jihad, June 12, 2021​

Taliban takes control of 30 districts in past six weeks | FDD's Long War Journal In the six weeks since the May 1 deadline for U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan, the Taliban has seized control of 30 additional districts, their reach spanning half of the country’s 34 provinces. The Afghan government has been unable to regain control in any of the 30 districts. FDD’s...