Taliban take full control of Sharana, capital of Paktika province.

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 8,045
- 17
- Country
-
- Location
-
Do you know how many provincial capitals they control now it is getting all converged from me because they are coming so fast.. Let me in on the loop?
More than 20 I guess, most of the South and West are cleared. Balkh,Laghman, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Khost, Kabul, Parwan, Laghman, Kapisa, Charikar and bamian is all that's left out of 34 provinces.Do you know how many provincial capitals they control now it is getting all converged from me because they are coming so fast.. Let me in on the loop?
My last count was at 19 and thinks just got to converging for me due to the speed few others have fallen sinceMore than 20 I guess, most of the South and West are cleared. Balkh,Laghman, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Khost, Kabul, Parwan, Laghman, Kapisa, Charikar and bamian is all that's left out of 34 provinces.
View attachment 769568
The above map is a few days old, things have changed.
I cannot colour a map of Afghanistan with a pencil as fast as the Taliban takeover....More than 20 I guess, most of the South and West are cleared. Balkh,Laghman, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Khost, Kabul, Parwan, Laghman, Kapisa, Charikar and bamian is all that's left out of 34 provinces.
View attachment 769568
The above map is a few days old, things have changed.
A few more will be added today.My last count was at 19 and thinks just got to converging for me due to the speed few others have fallen since