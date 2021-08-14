What's new

Taliban take full control of Sharana, capital of Paktika province.

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
8,045
17
18,710
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Titanium100 said:
Do you know how many provincial capitals they control now it is getting all converged from me because they are coming so fast.. Let me in on the loop?
Click to expand...
More than 20 I guess, most of the South and West are cleared. Balkh,Laghman, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Khost, Kabul, Parwan, Laghman, Kapisa, Charikar and bamian is all that's left out of 34 provinces.
1628936676772.png

The above map is a few days old, things have changed.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
3,686
-7
3,219
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
More than 20 I guess, most of the South and West are cleared. Balkh,Laghman, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Khost, Kabul, Parwan, Laghman, Kapisa, Charikar and bamian is all that's left out of 34 provinces.
View attachment 769568
The above map is a few days old, things have changed.
Click to expand...
My last count was at 19 and thinks just got to converging for me due to the speed few others have fallen since
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom