Taliban sweep through Herat province as Afghan advance continues

Afghan militia with their weapons

Taliban sweep through Herat province as Afghan advance continues

Fears grow for Kabul government after militant group seizes two key border crossings
Taliban sweep through Herat province as Afghan advance continues
Fears grow for Kabul government after militant group seizes two key border crossings
Emma Graham-Harrison in Kabul and Akhtar Mohammad Makoii in Herat
Fri 9 Jul 2021 10.57 EDT
  • The Taliban has swept through western Herat province, seizing two key border crossings to Iran and Turkmenistan, and much of the countryside beyond city limits.
It was the latest part of Afghanistan to collapse in the face of a rapid militant advance, during which they have taken control of areas far beyond their original southern strongholds. Their speed has fuelled fears the government in Kabul could fall within months.


In Herat, the civil war era warlord Ismail Khan called up his supporters overnight, and deployed armed units to guard key parts of the city and its outskirts. He is in his mid-70s, but called on all armed men in the city to join the fight and promised to go to the frontline himself.
“You can now see hundreds of armed men at my house, thousands gathered since yesterday, with the help of God we will go to the battlefield by this evening, and change the situation,” he said in a video shared on social media. Pictures showed gunmen massing in his courtyard.
Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan government’s peace council, admitted that while the mobilisation of militias like Khan’s was “not the best option under normal circumstances” it was now vital to preventing a Taliban takeover.
If the Taliban advance is not stopped, the group will never sit down for serious negotiations, he added. The peace talks he is leading for the government have been stalled for months.


One regional official said most of Herat province, bar the city and two nearby districts, Gozara and Injil, was now under Taliban control. Previously the insurgents had full command of only one of Herat’s 18 districts, Obe, although they had a heavy presence elsewhere.
Another senior Herat official said that the situation had been extremely dangerous on Thursday, but by Friday militias and security forces had thrown a cordon around greater Herat and the city and its airport were well protected.
A spokesman for the Taliban said they would allow cross-border commerce to continue as normal through multiple outposts they had seized in the north and west, which would provide a lucrative flow of revenue.
“All borders now in IEA [Taliban] control will remain open and functional,” spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter. The group already holds the main northern crossing to Tajikistan, in northern Badakhshan, which reopened soon after changing hands.


On Thursday evening the Taliban shared video of themselves at Islam Qala border crossing, the main artery for trade with Iran. They then took control of the nearby Torghundi crossing to Turkmenistan, including customs, intelligence and police buildings.
Last month, as they raced through northern provinces and sent more than 1,000 troops fleeing to neighbouring Tajikistan, they also took Shir Khan Bandar, the main crossing for that region, about 30 miles north of the city of Kunduz.
Shaheen also said the Taliban would not target “diplomats, embassies, NGOs and their staff”. All those groups have been hit by militant attacks in the past, so the claim was met with scepticism.
Several countries have closed down consulates in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, including Turkey and Russia, as fighters closed in around its outskirts, leaving the urban areas besieged and isolated.


It is a pattern repeated across Afghanistan in recent weeks, with the Taliban seizing territory up to the edge of big towns and cities, but not moving into them. Their only attempt to take a provincial capital, Qala e Nau in western Badghis, was repelled after heavy fighting this week.
Taliban officials said at a press conference in Moscow on Friday they had already taken control of 85% of Afghan territory. Government officials dismissed the figure as part of a propaganda campaign.
Senior military and international officials estimate the group now controls nearly half of the 400 districts in Afghanistan, and is fighting in many others. It does not hold any of the major urban areas.
But the fact the Taliban could make such a bold claim, the day after the US president, Joe Biden, confirmed a 31 August deadline for the final departure of American troops, is testament to their military success over the last few weeks.

Biden shrugged off the Taliban’s progress when he confirmed the target date for officially finalising the US withdrawal. He said troops had gone to Afghanistan to root out al-Qaida and prevent another attack on the US, and had achieved that goal.
The transfer of Bagram airbase last week has already put an effective halt to any significant US operations in the country, although Washington has promised drones and long-range jets will still offer some air support.
The Taliban appear to have taken neighbours and allies by surprise with their advance, as well as the opposition in Kabul. This week Tajikistan ordered 20,000 reservists to reinforce its border with Afghanistan, and Russia said on Friday the Taliban now controls about two-thirds of that frontier.


A Russian foreign ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, urged all sides to “show restraint”. Iran has also this week hosted unofficial peace talks, a long-term proposal which was only finalised after the last few weeks’ advances.
At international negotiations the Taliban have presented themselves as changed from the brutal ideologues who ruled Afghanistan 25 years ago, when they barred women from work and education and enforced a strict form of sharia law with punishments including stoning and amputation.
They have promised to respect women’s rights under Islam, and frequently talk about the importance of protecting lives.
Yet the group has driven civilians from their homes and looted and burned property in northern Afghanistan, in apparent retaliation for cooperating with the government, Human Rights Watch warned in a new report.

Residents of Bagh-e Sherkat in Kunduz province said the attacks came in late June. The Taliban said locals had been ordered to leave “for their own safety” during fighting and denied damaging property.
The attacks are an “ominous warning about the risk of future atrocities,” said Patricia Gossman, the associate Asia director of Human Rights Watch. “The Taliban leadership has the power to stop these abuses by their forces but haven’t shown that they are willing to do so.”
 
Javad Zarif


Iran and Russia move to fill diplomatic vacuum in Afghanistan

Iranian foreign minister meets Taliban negotiators in Tehran, while Turkey offers troops to protect Kabul airport
Iran and Russia move to fill diplomatic vacuum in Afghanistan
Iranian foreign minister meets Taliban negotiators in Tehran, while Turkey offers troops to protect Kabul airport
Patrick Wintour Diplomatic editor
Fri 9 Jul 2021 00.00 EDT

Iran, Turkey, Pakistan and Russia have moved to fill the military and diplomatic vacuum opening up in Afghanistan as a result of the departure of US forces and military advances by the Taliban.


In Tehran the Iranian foreign minister, Javad Zarif, met Taliban negotiators to discuss their intentions towards the country, and secured a joint statement saying the Taliban do not support attacks on civilians, schools, mosques and hospitals and want a negotiated settlement on Afghanistan’s future.

The Taliban side was led by Abbas Stanekzai, a senior negotiator and head of the group’s political bureau in Qatar, while the Afghan government side was led by the former vice-president Yunus Qanooni.


Three other Afghan delegations were in Tehran at the same time. The value of the joint statement promising further talks is contestable, but Tehran’s diplomatic activism underlined fears in Iran about a spillover created by a prolonged civil war on its long border.
Estimates suggest as many as 1 million Afghans will pour over the border to avoid the fighting or Taliban rule. Iranian social media showed Afghan forces deserting two of three customs offices along the border at Islam-Qata and Farah. With an estimated 700km of its border with Afghanistan now in Taliban hands, Iran does not have much choice but to take an active interest.
It is estimated that Iran already hosts 780,000 registered Afghan refugees and that between 2.1 and 2.5 million undocumented Afghans live in Iran.
Russia has sought assurances that the Taliban will not allow Afghanistan’s northern borders to be used as a base for attacks on the former Soviet republics.


In a move designed in part to please the US but also to advance Ankara’s self-interest, Turkeyhas conditionally offered Turkish troops for a Nato-overseen project to protect Kabul international airport. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has offered to provide Turkish troops in a possible unlikely alliance with Hungary.
Turkey has previously guarded the airport but it fears another wave of migration and may see a military role as a way back into the good books of Washington.
The Taliban delegation who visited Iran on Tuesday and Wednesday at Tehran’s invitation, alongside three other Afghan delegations, were told by Zarif that they may have to take tough decisions. Courage in peace was more important than courage in war, he said, arguing that courage lay in sacrificing maximalist demands and listening to the other side.


Zarif also said a continuation of conflicts between the government and the Taliban would have “unfavourable” consequences for Afghanistan, and a return to the intra-Afghan negotiations was the “best solution”. Iran has not attended the stalled Doha negotiations for over two years.
A lively debate is under way inside Iran on how to approach the Taliban. Some analysts argue mass migration from Afghanistan caused by a Taliban insurgency might help the Iranian economy, and that Iran should not oppose a Taliban takeover.
Saeed Laylaz, a prominent reformist-minded economist and adviser to previous governments, said: “Iran is facing a demographic crisis and I believe that the best, closest and least costly way to overcome this demographic crisis is to accept emigration from Afghanistan. Stability in Afghanistan is important for national security, contributing to the ageing crisis and Iran’s economy.


“The Taliban could not have survived so long without genuine political support and they might now serve Iran’s regional diplomatic interests. The Taliban are no longer the Taliban of the past, they have also realised that we must interact with the world, we must cooperate with the countries of the region.”
The director general of the west Asia office at Iran’s foreign ministry, Rasoul Mousavi, also sounded sympathetic if more reserved. “The Taliban are from the Afghan people,” Mousavi said. “They are not separated from Afghanistan’s traditional society, and they have always been part of it. Moreover, they have military power. The US has lost the war and can no longer carry out a military operation against the Taliban.”
Members of an anti-Taliban militia take position during fighting with Taliban insurgents on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah in Helmand province earlier this year.


Taliban close in on Helmand capital as UK Afghan mission ends

Lashkar Gah still under control of government forces but local activist says city is under siege
Taliban close in on Helmand capital as UK Afghan mission ends

Lashkar Gah still under control of government forces but local activist says city is under siege
Emma Graham-Harrison in Kabul
Thu 8 Jul 2021 12.51 EDT

As Boris Johnson announced the end of Britain’s military mission in Afghanistan, Taliban fighters pressed in on the capital of Helmand province, once the centre of the UK’s presence there.
Militants are less than a mile from Lashkar Gah, now also home to tens of thousands of people who have fled the fighting or Taliban rule across the rest of the province, local officials said.
“There is no security in Lashkar Gah, the situation is quite dangerous,” Majid Akhundzada, a member of the Helmand provincial council, told the Guardian. “All the districts have either fallen or the fight is ongoing. The government is in a weak, defensive position.”


Helmand has 14 districts, and only Lashkar Gah is still largely under control of government forces. Troops loyal to Kabul also hold the centres of four districts, Kajaki, Nad Ali, Marjah and Garmsir, and have isolated army bases in some areas including Sangin, but these have to be supplied by air transport.
Soldiers are trapped in these outposts, with the dead and wounded being transported too late, if at all, according to locals.
Mohammad Zaman Hamdard, a spokesperson for Helmand’s police chief, said government forces including commandos, backed by air support, were regaining ground. He said large numbers of young people who formed unofficial militias to protect the regional capital were supporting security forces.

“The biggest problem is the numerous mines in the area that we are working to deactivate. Much work has been done. The air force has also been strengthened. The Taliban have suffered heavy casualties,” he said.


Many of those displaced from rural homes do not have decent shelter or enough to eat, said Abdul Haq Zwakman, a civil activist. “The city is under siege, hundreds of displaced families are living in hunger and starvation,” he said. “We never imagined we’d be in this situation. The Taliban’s success is greater than ever, it’s making rapid progress, they capture weapons and ammunition, have a large manpower force, and control a large geographic area.
“We are not far away from people starting big protests against both the government and Taliban, because neither side benefits the people. They only create problems for them and pursue their own goals.”
Hundreds of British and American soldiers died fighting the Taliban in Helmand, a hub of opium production and insurgency. Since the foreign troops’ departure in 2014, the militants have slowly consolidated control over many of its districts, including Sangin.
Haji Wali Mohammad, a tribal elder from Sangin, said at least half the population had fled to Lashkar Gah. A few hundred soldiers were clinging on to a base, he added.


“[Foreign] supporters left us with only a weak government, they failed to build a strong institutions, prevent corruption and enforce the law,” he said. He called on the international community to support the peace process.
Zwakman, the activist, praised the work of British troops and the civilian provincial reconstruction team building roads and other infrastructure, but said they had left too soon.
“Without the help of the British and other foreign countries, we could not develop here. Unfortunately, these countries hastily decided to withdraw from Afghanistan. Because we lacked security, the British troops should have remained to some extent.”
Akhundzada warned that without help against the resurgent Taliban, Helmand could become a centre of extremism again, despite billions of dollars of aid and the loss of so many soldiers’ lives.


Government forces trying to defend remote outposts are running out of food and ammunition. “How can they resist under these conditions?” he said. “The government has failed to carry out its plans and responsibilities.
“If no serious action is taken, another catastrophe would ensue across the country. The international forces that spent so much money here in Helmand would not be able to contain it.”
 
Taliban claim to hold 85% of Afghanistan after taking key border crossing
Militants capture Islam Qala on border with Iran amid sweeping offensive launched as US withdraws
Afghan border police guard the Islam Qala crossing into Iran


Agence France-Presse in Kabul
Fri 9 Jul 2021 10.59 BST

Taliban claim to hold 85% of Afghanistan after taking key border crossing

Militants capture Islam Qala on border with Iran amid sweeping offensive launched as US withdraws
The Taliban have claimed to be in control of 85% of Afghanistan, including a key border crossing with Iran, following a sweeping offensive launched as US troops pull out.
Hours after Joe Biden issued a staunch defence of the US withdrawal, the Taliban said fighters had seized the border town of Islam Qala – completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to China.

A delegation of Taliban officials in Moscow said the groups controlled 250 of Afghanistan’s 398 districts, a claim impossible to independently verify and disputed by the government.

An Afghan government official said efforts were under way to recapture Islam Qala – the main conduit for trade between Afghanistan and Iran – as the insurgents continued to make sweeping gains across the country.


“All Afghan security forces including the border units are present in the area, and efforts are under way to recapture the site,” said an interior ministry spokesperson, Tariq Arian.

Hours earlier, Biden said the US military mission would end on 31 August – nearly 20 years after it began – having “achieved” its goals.

But he admitted it was “highly unlikely” Kabul would be able to control the entire country.

“The status quo is not an option,” Biden said of staying in the country. “I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan.”

With the Taliban having taken much of northern Afghanistan in recent weeks, the government is holding little more than a constellation of provincial capitals that must be largely reinforced and resupplied by air.

The air force was under severe strain even before the Taliban’s lightning offensive overwhelmed the government’s northern and western positions, putting further pressure on the country’s limited aircraft and pilots.

Afghan commandos and the insurgents have clashed this week in a provincial capital for the first time, with thousands of people fleeing Qala-i-Naw in north-west Badghis province.

The Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, said the government could handle the situationbut that difficulties lay ahead. “What we are witnessing is one of the most complicated stages of the transition,” he said in a speech in Kabul. “Legitimacy is ours; God is with us.

“What we are witnessing is one of the most complicated stages of the transition.”

The Taliban have been emboldened by the troop withdrawal and with peace talks with the government deadlocked, appear to be pressing for a full military victory.

This week more than 1,000 Afghan troops fled into Tajikistan in the face of a Taliban onslaught.
 
