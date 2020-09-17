Taliban Supporters Celebrating In Quetta!

The news of the Taliban taking over the Chaman Border has brought jubilation to many Taliban supporters residing in Quetta. They took to the streets Celebrating, nevertheless some on both sides of the Durand line took a different view. Taliban as of today control 90% of Afghanistan Land Trade routes, they can effectively ruin the economy of the Big cities if they may deem necessary. The supply of goods via land(apart from Torkhan) to Afghanistan is all under the control of the Taliban.