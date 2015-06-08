What's new

Taliban spokesman: We have not seized Iranian cargo

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,046
-5
11,059
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Zabihullah Mujahid: No cargo from the Islamic Republic of Iran has been stopped by our forces and traffic at the Islam Qala customs is normal.
3199497.jpg

Mashreghnews agency - Last week, cyber users reported the capture of the Islam Qala crossing on the Iranian-Afghan border by the Taliban forces, and local officials in Herat province later confirmed that the crossing was completely under the control of the Taliban.

After the presence of the Taliban in the Islam Qala customs, the activities were temporarily stopped, which was resumed with the stabilization of the customs.

One of the challenges posed by the border developments in Afghanistan was the return of Iranian trucks and containers stopped at Islam Qala Customs, which began after consultations for the gradual return of Iranian containers.

Some reports quoted drivers as saying that the Taliban had not received money from hundreds of oil and gas trucks passing through Herat's Islam Qala Customs.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, confirmed the news to Mashreghnews. The time interval for the return of these employees was decided to cross the border at no cost to avoid congestion and delays of the trucks so that the situation would return to normal.

Regarding the claim of some media outlets that the Taliban had stopped the shipment of Iranian fuel, Mujahid acknowledged: "No shipment from the Islamic Republic of Iran has been stopped by our forces, and traffic at the Islam Qala customs is normal."
mashreghnews.ir

سخنگوی طالبان: محموله‌های ایرانی را توقیف نکرده‌ایم

ذبیح الله مجاهد: هیچ محموله‌ای از جمهوری اسلامی ایران توسط نیروهای ما متوقف نشده است و رفت و آمد در گمرک اسلام قلعه عادی صورت می‌گیرد.
mashreghnews.ir mashreghnews.ir
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 2, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

Zarvan
The secret history of US navy’s SEAL Team 6
Replies
0
Views
2K
Zarvan
Zarvan
ayesha.a
The Secret History of SEAL Team 6: Quiet Killings and Blurred Lines
Replies
13
Views
1K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
TruthSeeker
U.S. intelligence files show distrust of Pakistan
2 3
Replies
38
Views
3K
LeGenD
LeGenD

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom