Taliban spokesman: We have not seized Iranian cargo

سخنگوی طالبان: محموله‌های ایرانی را توقیف نکرده‌ایم ذبیح الله مجاهد: هیچ محموله‌ای از جمهوری اسلامی ایران توسط نیروهای ما متوقف نشده است و رفت و آمد در گمرک اسلام قلعه عادی صورت می‌گیرد.

Zabihullah Mujahid: No cargo from the Islamic Republic of Iran has been stopped by our forces and traffic at the Islam Qala customs is normal.Mashreghnews agency - Last week, cyber users reported the capture of the Islam Qala crossing on the Iranian-Afghan border by the Taliban forces, and local officials in Herat province later confirmed that the crossing was completely under the control of the Taliban.After the presence of the Taliban in the Islam Qala customs, the activities were temporarily stopped, which was resumed with the stabilization of the customs.One of the challenges posed by the border developments in Afghanistan was the return of Iranian trucks and containers stopped at Islam Qala Customs, which began after consultations for the gradual return of Iranian containers.Some reports quoted drivers as saying that the Taliban had not received money from hundreds of oil and gas trucks passing through Herat's Islam Qala Customs.Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, confirmed the news to Mashreghnews. The time interval for the return of these employees was decided to cross the border at no cost to avoid congestion and delays of the trucks so that the situation would return to normal.Regarding the claim of some media outlets that the Taliban had stopped the shipment of Iranian fuel, Mujahid acknowledged: "No shipment from the Islamic Republic of Iran has been stopped by our forces, and traffic at the Islam Qala customs is normal."