Taliban seize sixth provincial capital, press on with northern offensive after weekend blitz

What is radically different today with the talibans war strategy in the 90s is that the Taliban are attacking from all corners and appear to be taking the northern areas/city centers first where they have historically been weakest while following up with the same in the south right afterwards in almost lightning blitzkrieg like succession. Its almost like a pattern the last few weeks...



1) Taliban take kunduz, northern areas where the NA remained supreme. Take border posts with tajikistan

2) Taliban take West afghanistan/border posts with iran

3) Taliban take southern country side/border post with Pakistan

4) NOW- Taliban take nothern cities

5) FUTURE- Taliban takes herat/western cities

6) FUTURE- Talibans take Kandahar/southern cities

7) FUTURE- Taliban take Kabul Center- Final battle and besiege of Kabul from all sides



Its more than likely once they take Mazar I shariff, then Herat and the southern cities will fall in rapid succession over the next few days into week. After that they will have kabul surrounded on all sides and have 1 single target left with all fighter converging on kabul. Thats where you will see govt level ministers rapidly move to the taliban side



The afghan govt has simply been confined to the kabul area in the center of the nation with very limited time remaining