Taliban Seize a Truck Full of M4 Rifles Being Smuggled to Pakistan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 9,430
- 17
- Country
-
- Location
-
@Darth Vader In another thread...you told me that it was "easy" to smuggle things across the border...Taliban's Paktia Border Brigade seized a truck carrying 1400 M4 weapons to Pakistan. These US made rifles could have been a big security issue for our authorities.
View attachment 796711
View attachment 796712
View attachment 796713
Source tho?Taliban's Paktia Border Brigade seized a truck carrying 1400 M4 weapons to Pakistan. These US made rifles could have been a big security issue for our authorities.
View attachment 796711
View attachment 796712
View attachment 796713
Good thing.@Darth Vader In another thread...you told me that it was "easy" to smuggle things across the border...
And at that time...we were talking about Humvee's and other big items.....guess what?
One thing at a time...Good thing.
but you are missing few bits,
that it has already started
who were these going to ?
How the so called rag tag groups with no money were able to get these as since in theory taliban hold all control these so how they got purchased and sent to Pakistani border on first place
What about Pak - Iran border ? We all know how happy iran is with Pakistani role , they dont want a Joint security force to tackle this issues
Again....the "rag tag" and "no money" part depends on your perspective and knowledge of the situation...How the so called rag tag groups with no money were able to get these as since in theory taliban hold all control these so how they got purchased and sent to Pakistani border on first place
This is why border security is so important; land and maritime borders.Omg ..great work done by taliban..if it was Ghani Kabul regime ..this could easily turn into several 100s terrorist attacks !