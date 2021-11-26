What's new

Taliban Seize a Truck Full of M4 Rifles Being Smuggled to Pakistan

Itachi

Itachi

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Taliban's Paktia Border Brigade seized a truck carrying 1400 M4 weapons to Pakistan. These US made rifles could have been a big security issue for our authorities.
@Darth Vader In another thread...you told me that it was "easy" to smuggle things across the border...

And at that time...we were talking about Humvee's and other big items.....guess what? :D



@SQ8 You can sleep nicely now too. TLP ain't getting their inventory from Afghanistan at least. :p:
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Taliban's Paktia Border Brigade seized a truck carrying 1400 M4 weapons to Pakistan. These US made rifles could have been a big security issue for our authorities.
Source tho?

The only link in the post couldn't provide me with a source....do I have to keep scrolling? :confused:
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

Itachi said:
@Darth Vader In another thread...you told me that it was "easy" to smuggle things across the border...

And at that time...we were talking about Humvee's and other big items.....guess what? :D
Good thing.

but you are missing few bits,
that it has already started
who were these going to ?
How the so called rag tag groups with no money were able to get these as since in theory taliban hold all control these so how they got purchased and sent to Pakistani border on first place

What about Pak - Iran border ? We all know how happy iran is with Pakistani role , they dont want a Joint security force to tackle this issues
 
Itachi

Itachi

Darth Vader said:
Good thing.

but you are missing few bits,
that it has already started
who were these going to ?
How the so called rag tag groups with no money were able to get these as since in theory taliban hold all control these so how they got purchased and sent to Pakistani border on first place

What about Pak - Iran border ? We all know how happy iran is with Pakistani role , they dont want a Joint security force to tackle this issues
One thing at a time...

Things are already in motion which'll never reach our ears.......good things. :enjoy:
Darth Vader said:
How the so called rag tag groups with no money were able to get these as since in theory taliban hold all control these so how they got purchased and sent to Pakistani border on first place
Again....the "rag tag" and "no money" part depends on your perspective and knowledge of the situation...

I don't wanna go deeper but don't judge the book by its cover.

These guys are experts. You're free to disagree. I just have other people to school right now in different threads. :enjoy:
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

Can you just imagine a scenario where our borders are completely sealed and manned by honest people with the latest electronic gadgets to clamp down on smuggling of people and all other things. We will win half of our battles at the entry points into the nation.
However, in reality the smugglers, criminals and the terrorists get away with murder with the collaboration of the dishonest, and anti national elements in the government.
 
