Taliban has said that it would like to have positive relations with India and would welcome its contribution in the reconstruction of future Afghanistan."Based on our national interest and mutual respect, we would like to have positive relations with neighbouring countries including India and welcome their contribution and cooperation in the reconstruction of future Afghanistan," Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for Taliban's political office in Qatar, said as reported by India's Zee News.He said that the Taliban doesn't have any agenda beyond Afghanistan's border.The comments come as US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has said that India should raise its concerns about terrorism directly with the Taliban.His recent talks with Indian officials had a level of urgency. The US has asked India to engage itself in the “internal political process of Afghanistan” that would lead to “different formulations accommodating different strands” there, according to Indian media reports.“It will be difficult for India to talk to the Taliban while the latter put up conditions and obstacles to talks and refuses to recognise the democratic forces that we support," former Indian ambassador to Afghanistan, Gautam Mukhopadhaya, said as reported by The Print. "If the US is pushing India to join the process, it is only to ease the process of their exit."