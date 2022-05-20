Taliban says have open communication channels with India, asks for reopening Embassy

We have open communication channels with India, says Taliban's Abdul Qahar Balkhi Taliban have urged India to at least consider opening a consular section of the embassy in Kabul in line with the international practices

In his first-ever interview with an Indian media organisation, Taliban foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi has said that the Taliban have "open communication channels with India'.Speaking to WION’s Principal Diplomatic Correspondent, Sidhant Sibal, Balkhi said India can "at least open consular section of the embassy in line with the international practices" in Kabul because "we live in an inter-connected world where world citizens, especially Afghans who have suffered from four-decade war need to address their education, medical, business and other needs."