Taliban say the control 90 percent of Afghan border

Sep 26, 2018
The Taliban control 90 percent of Afghanistan's borders, a spokesman said, following offensives carried out by the hardline Islamist group as foreign forces withdraw.
1626969856067.png


The Taliban control 90 percent of Afghanistan's borders, a spokesman told Russian media on Thursday, following offensives carried out by the hardline Islamist group as foreign forces withdraw.

"Afghanistan's borders with Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran, or about 90 percent of the border, are under our control," Zabihullah Mujahid told the RIA Novosti news agency, a claim that could not be independently verified.

The militants are pushing across Afghanistan, snapping up territory, seizing border crossings and encircling cities, with the withdrawal of US and NATO troops all but complete.

The resurgent militants now control about half of Afghanistan's roughly 400 districts.


Ex-Soviet Tajikistan, on Afghanistan's border, held a large-scale military inspection -- the first of its kind in the country's 30-year history.

The Taliban's offensives in recent weeks have forced Afghan refugees and government troops to make their way across the Tajik border.

Russia, which maintains military bases in Central Asia, said it would stage military drills with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan near the border with Afghanistan next month.

Dec 17, 2014
That’s one tricked out AK. Wonder if, now they have grown accustomed to red dot sights and NVGs taken from the ANA, if it will become more of a “consumer product” among regular Afghans. The current models will have their tritium depleted in a few years.
 
