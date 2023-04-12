What's new

Taliban say ban on Afghan women working for UN 'an internal issue'

Taliban say ban on Afghan women working for UN ‘an internal issue’

AFP
April 12, 2023

A ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations was an internal issue, the country’s Taliban authorities said on Wednesday, adding that the decision “should be respected by all sides”.

Taliban authorities triggered international outrage earlier this month after extending a December ban on Afghan women working for non-governmental organisations to the UN.

“The Islamic Emirate does not want to create obstacles for the United Nations,” Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Rather, it wants to make it clear that this is an internal issue of Afghanistan which does not create a problem for anyone and should be respected by all sides.”

Under their austere interpretation of Islam, Taliban authorities have imposed a slew of restrictions on Afghan women since seizing power in 2021, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.

The UN said on Tuesday that the ban was forcing it to make an “appalling choice” on whether to continue operations in Afghanistan.

The world body said it cannot comply with the ban as it was “unlawful under international law, including the UN Charter”.

Mujahid, however, said there was no “discrimination” in the decision. “On the contrary, considering the religious and cultural interests, we are committed to all the rights of our people.”

The increasing curbs on women are reminiscent of the Taliban’s first government between 1996 and 2001, when the UN said they were responsible for repeated human rights violations — particularly against girls and women.

Taliban authorities have imposed a slew of restrictions on Afghan women since seizing power in 2021, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.

In December, they banned Afghan women from working for domestic and foreign non-governmental organisations, and on April 4 extended that to UN offices across the country.

Since the ban was announced, the UN has ordered all its Afghan staff — men and women — not to report to work until further notice.

Taliban authorities justified the December ban on the grounds they had received “serious complaints” that women were not observing the group’s interpretation of Islamic dress codes.

Several NGOs suspended operations in the country in protest, piling further misery on Afghanistan’s citizens — half of whom face hunger, according to aid agencies.

Mujahid said Afghans had the “capacity to stand on their own feet”, but the country’s problems were caused by sanctions and restrictions on the financial and banking system.

Soon after the Taliban’s takeover, the United States seized roughly $7 billion in Afghan central bank assets.

“It is necessary that the member countries of the United Nations resolve the problem of freezing Afghan assets, banking, travel bans and other restrictions so that Afghanistan can progress in the economic, political and security areas,” Mujahid said.


Taliban say ban on Afghan women working for UN ‘an internal issue’

UN says forced into 'appalling choice' by Taliban ban on women

AFP
April 12, 2023

AFP
April 12, 2023

KABUL: The United Nations is being forced to make an “appalling choice” over whether to continue operations in Afghanistan while the Taliban government bans women from working for the organisation, the world body said on Tuesday.

Taliban authorities have imposed a slew of restrictions on Afghan women since seizing power in 2021, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.

In December, they banned Afghan women from working for domestic and foreign non-governmental organisations, and on April 4 extended that to UN offices across the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the UN mission in Afghanistan said the ban was “unlawful under international law, including the UN Charter, and for that reason the United Nations cannot comply”.

“Through this ban, the Taliban de facto authorities seek to force the United Nations into having to make an appalling choice between staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people and standing by the norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold,” it said.

The increasing curbs are reminiscent of the Taliban’s first government between 1996 and 2001, when the UN said they were responsible for repeated human rights violations — particularly against girls and women.

UN mission head Roza Otunbayeva has initiated an “operational review” to decide next steps, the statement said.

“It should be clear that any negative consequences of this crisis for the Afghan people will be the responsibility of the de facto authorities,” it said. The world body employs around 400 Afghan women in the country.

UN humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov said soon after the ban that the decree violated the world body’s charter.

“It is absolutely clear that no authority can give instructions to the United Nations… on who should be employed,” he said. “We are not going to make an exception.”

Since the ban was announced, the UN has ordered all its Afghan staff, men and women, not to report to the offices until further notice.

The ban triggered international outrage, with the Taliban authorities coming under severe criticism. They have so far not issued any clarification or reason for the UN ban.

Local employees make up the bulk of the 600 women working for the UN in the country. In total, there are about 3,300 Afghans in the country’s 3,900-strong UN workforce.

Many NGOs suspended all operations in the country in protest after the ban on women staff was announced in December, piling further misery on Afghanistan’s citizens, half of whom face hunger, according to aid agencies.

It was agreed after days of discussion that women working in the health sector would be exempt from the decree, although the UN also enjoyed a general exemption.
 

