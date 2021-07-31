What's new

Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights suspended

Taliban spokesperson says attack aimed at thwarting air strikes conducted by Afghan govt forces
Taliban fighters struck Kandahar airport in southern Afghanistan with at least three rockets overnight, the insurgent group's spokesman said on Sunday, adding that the aim was to thwart air strikes conducted by Afghan government forces.

"Kandahar airport was targeted by us because the enemy were using it as a centre to conduct air strikes against us," Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, told Reuters.

Afghan government officials said the rocket attacks forced authorities to suspend all flights and that the runway was partially damaged. There were no immediate reports of casualties, the officials said.

please do not fly its haram . jehad is underway at qandhar . jahil taliban sending back afghanistan to stone age do not disturb them
 
Imran Khan said:
please do not fly its haram . jehad is underway at qandhar . jahil taliban sending back afghanistan to stone age do not disturb them
Click to expand...



When Australian soldiers were murdering afghan civilians, was that not barbaric behaviour or is that only reserved for the Taliban/Muslims?.............. :disagree: :

PAKISTANFOREVER said:
When Australian soldiers were murdering afghan civilians, was that not barbaric behaviour or is that only reserved for the Taliban/Muslims?.............. :disagree: :

Australian were occupied forces i can understand as whites were there for revenge . but afghans themselves destroying the country and killing each other doing jehad is more worrying .
 
Imran Khan said:
Australian were occupied forces i can understand as whites were there for revenge . but afghans themselves destroying the country and killing each other doing jehad is more worrying .
Click to expand...



So in other words according to you, the whites are justified in carrying out the genocide against Afghan civilians?........... :disagree:
 
