Taliban Relaxing After a Long Hard Day

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 7,681
- 17
- Country
-
- Location
-
After a bloody long hard day the Taliban enjoying a delicious watermelon.
Taliban enjoying some swings and coming down a slide in different districts.
Western Propagandist media fails to show positive images of the Taliban, they are not the barbarians they perceive.
Taliban enjoying some swings and coming down a slide in different districts.
Western Propagandist media fails to show positive images of the Taliban, they are not the barbarians they perceive.