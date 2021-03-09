What's new

Taliban Relaxing After a Long Hard Day

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

After a bloody long hard day the Taliban enjoying a delicious watermelon.

1627507238666.png


Taliban enjoying some swings and coming down a slide in different districts.
1627507379900.png


Western Propagandist media fails to show positive images of the Taliban, they are not the barbarians they perceive.
 
ummarz

ummarz

After a bloody long hard day the Taliban enjoying a delicious watermelon.

Taliban enjoying some swings and coming down a slide in different districts.
Western Propagandist media fails to show positive images of the Taliban, they are not the barbarians they perceive.
I mean a fully grown man coming down a kiddy slide is pretty dang barbaric tho
 
Dalit

Dalit

It is mindboggling. How these Taliban have absolutely routed the meanest military machinery in the history of humanity. No wonder the US/NATO generals and its proponents never wanted to leave without victory LOL This will go in the history books folks. It is mind-bending. The impossible made possible.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Dalit said:
It is mindboggling. How these Taliban have absolutely routed the meanest military machinery in the history of humanity. No wonder the US/NATO generals and its proponents never wanted to leave without victory LOL This will go in the history books folks. It is mind-bending.
They didn’t rout anyone, the west left.

There’s still b 52s dropping munitions and inflicting heavy casualties on them.The Americans fly right through the “boulevard”, make mincemeat of them and leave. Which also means there’s Americans on the ground.

They’ll never take Kabul, these cavemen.
 
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

-=virus=- said:
They didn't route anyone, the west left.

There's still b 52s dropping munitions and inflicting heavy casualties on them.The Americans fly right through the "boulevard", make mincemeat of them and leave. Which also means there's Americans on the ground.

They'll never take Kabul, these cavemen.
I will bookmark your post and come back to it after 3 months.
 
Dalit

Dalit

-=virus=- said:
They didn't route anyone, the west left.

There's still b 52s dropping munitions and inflicting heavy casualties on them.The Americans fly right through the "boulevard", make mincemeat of them and leave. Which also means there's Americans on the ground.

They'll never take Kabul, these cavemen.
LOL Says an Indian who has already left Afghanistan.

Did you hear the Taliban have entered Kandahar? LOL What you gonna do now?

Kabul is easy peasy for the Taliban. The Taliban will swallow Kabul. Taking Kabul doesn't even cover it.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sifar zero said:
I will bookmark your post and come to it after 3 months.
It’ll set them back a few decades if they take Kabul by force. It’ll nuke all their strategic objectives, and such a catastrophic outcome would drag Pakistan down with it.

They may be adept at guerrilla warfare from their caves, but these morons can not manage state affairs in the modern world.
 
Dalit

Dalit

-=virus=- said:
It'll set them back a few decades if they take Kabul by force. It'll nuke all their strategic objectives, and such a catastrophic outcome would drag Pakistan down with it.

They may be adept at guerrilla warfare from their caves, but these morons can not manage state affairs in the modern world.
LOL that is your wishful thinking. Bud, you lost and we won. There is no point in arguing or trying to make a terrible picture look a bit rosier. It really is terrible for you. Let's call a spade a spade here.
 
Dalit

Dalit

-=virus=- said:
What makes you think they've left ?

b 52s are a huge deal, think about that for a bit.

b 52s!l
LOL You are grasping at straws man. B52s won't make a zilch of difference. The Americans have thrown everything at the Taliban in the last 20 years. Everyone remembers the MOAB LOL What happened? Nothing.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

-=virus=- said:
It'll set them back a few decades if they take Kabul by force. It'll nuke all their strategic objectives, and such a catastrophic outcome would drag Pakistan down with it.

They may be adept at guerrilla warfare from their caves, but these morons can not manage state affairs in the modern world.
So idiotic my man..
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Dalit said:
LOL You are grasping at straws man. B52s won't make a zilch of difference. The Americans have thrown everything at the Taliban in the last 20 years. Everyone remembers the MOAB LOL What happened? Nothing.
No, it’s a big deal they can pass right thru Pak air… along with god knows what escorts.

more importantly, this very likely also means US and CIA agents are still in the fight on the ground.
 
Dalit

Dalit

www.washingtontimes.com

China woos Taliban as U.S. military departs Afghanistan

China’s foreign minister hosted a high-level Taliban delegation on Wednesday, signaling an uptick in Beijing’s bid for influence in Afghanistan at a moment when U.S. and foreign troops are leaving and the Islamist militants are seizing large swaths of territory from the U.S.-backed Kabul...
www.washingtontimes.com www.washingtontimes.com

Just look at the contrast. LOL the US generals have always been arguing that China would get Afghanistan and CAS on a silver plate. Well, they certainly got it now.
-=virus=- said:
No, it's a big deal they can pass right thru Pak air… along with god knows what escorts.

more importantly, this very likely also means US and CIA agents are still in the fight on the ground.
😄 No, they cannot. Pakistan will always intervene when it feels that it must. Pakistani air space isn't for the Americans.
 
