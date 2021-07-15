What's new

Taliban Reach the Gates of Seberghan , Capital and Stronghold of General Dostum

The Taliban have reached the Gates of Seberghan, the capital of Jawzjan Province and the stronghold of General Dostum. Below are a few images of Taliban claims.
1626428225442.png

1626428257504.png


They have also reached Hasan Tabin and Bakawul Khurasan in Jawzjan capital. Market and city's center is closed .
1626428360012.png


Another suburb Qarah Boin fell yesterday.
1626428411846.png


The lavish guest house of General Dostum has also been taken.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1415951295752646658
 
