Taliban Reach the Gates of Seberghan , Capital and Stronghold of General Dostum

The Taliban have reached the Gates of Seberghan, the capital of Jawzjan Province and the stronghold of General Dostum. Below are a few images of Taliban claims.
They have also reached Hasan Tabin and Bakawul Khurasan in Jawzjan capital. Market and city's center is closed .
Another suburb Qarah Boin fell yesterday.
The lavish guest house of General Dostum has also been taken.
