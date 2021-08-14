What's new

Taliban Reach the City Entrance of Mazar e sharif(Update:City has fallen)

xyx007

xyx007

In its strategy to take over Afghanistan, the Taliban has selected which provinces to attack at what time, and has used money and guns to make deals to capture cities, Washington's think tanks have been shamed and many have gone out of business!
IMG_20210814_085429.jpg
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

xyx007 said:
In its strategy to take over Afghanistan, the Taliban has selected which provinces to attack at what time, and has used money and guns to make deals to capture cities, Washington's think tanks have been shamed and many have gone out of business! View attachment 769593
Eric Prince was just on Fox News saying all these think tank people should resign. He also said the Jail at Bagram was broken into and the prisoners released.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

Wait for confirmation, but friends in Afghanistan have sent me messages to say Mazar has fallen. Interestingly, not to long before they messaged me 2 MD396FF Gunships took off from Mazar Airport escorting a flight to Kabul.

Maz.png


2225555555444555533366622.png


Here is a similar bird captured by the Taliban today
88888999977772003222.jpg
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

UPDATE: again this is not verified by independent sources, but my contacts in Afghanistan that Gen. Noor was onboard the aircraft spotted taking off for Kabul at 20:08 hrs PST
Maz.png


They are claiming that the 209th corps (Shaheen) and a further 2 brigades of 6000 men, totalling 18,000 ANA soliders have surrendered to the Taliban and are fleeing Mazar-i-Sharif presently. Again this is not confirmed indepdently, please wait for independent confirmation.
Confirmed:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1426585679111364609

Mazar has fallen to the Taliban.
 
