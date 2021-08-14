Taliban Reach the City Entrance of Mazar e sharif(Update:City has fallen)

UPDATE: again this is not verified by independent sources, but my contacts in Afghanistan that Gen. Noor was onboard the aircraft spotted taking off for Kabul at 20:08 hrs PSTThey are claiming that the 209th corps (Shaheen) and a further 2 brigades of 6000 men, totalling 18,000 ANA soliders have surrendered to the Taliban and are fleeing Mazar-i-Sharif presently. Again this is not confirmed indepdently, please wait for independent confirmation.Confirmed:Mazar has fallen to the Taliban.