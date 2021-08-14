Taliban Reach the City Entrance of Mazar e sharif(Update:City has fallen)

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 8,105
- 17
- Country
-
- Location
-
The motorbike army beating the Humvee army.
Similar to how the Japanese on bicycles took Malaya from the Brits. Speed is key.The motorbike army beating the Humvee army.
Manoeuvre warfare.Similar to how the Japanese on bicycles took Malaya from the Brits. Speed is key.
Eric Prince was just on Fox News saying all these think tank people should resign. He also said the Jail at Bagram was broken into and the prisoners released.In its strategy to take over Afghanistan, the Taliban has selected which provinces to attack at what time, and has used money and guns to make deals to capture cities, Washington's think tanks have been shamed and many have gone out of business! View attachment 769593
That is huge if true.Eric Prince was just on Fox News saying all these think tank people should resign. He also said the Jail at Bagram was broken into and the prisoners released.
Speed seems to be the Talibs protection.Manoeuvre warfare.
Although Humvees should also provide you speed along with protection.