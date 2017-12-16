Taliban Reach Chaman Border Gate. Shake Hands with FC Troops

LOL.“The terrorist Taliban had some movements near the border area [...] The security forces have repelled the attack,” interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told AFP.
most likely the northern alliance backed ANA troops were not friendly to themWhy is our FC guy so happy to see these savages at our border?
i think its the other way as our FC was unhappy with unprofessional ANA.Why is our FC guy so happy to see these savages at our border?
so they are savages because they dont speak english and use jets while killing people?most likely the northern alliance backed ANA troops were not friendly to them
Tailer made Anglo madrassa syllabus is turning brownies into braindead zombies hellbent on eating their ownso they are savages because they dont speak english and use jets while killing people?
Chaman border was a hell for FC. The Razik guy and his brother Tadin were extremely anti Pakistan and were deeply involved in smuggling and anti state activities in collaboration with Kakar and Achakzai party on this side of border. As recently as a few months back the border crossing was closed after exchanges with afghan forces and Pakistan FC used artillary to rip a new hole in their back side.i think its the other way as our FC was unhappy with unprofessional ANA.