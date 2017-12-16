What's new

Taliban Reach Chaman Border Gate. Shake Hands with FC Troops

S.Y.A

S.Y.A

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 21, 2008
2,650
2
2,969
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
maverick1977 said:
most likely the northern alliance backed ANA troops were not friendly to them
Click to expand...
so they are savages because they dont speak english and use jets while killing people?

also, because the other group of savages i.e. the ANA would have killed the FC soldier for fun, just because they had too much chars.
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
1,673
3
3,245
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Baby Leone said:
i think its the other way as our FC was unhappy with unprofessional ANA.
Click to expand...
Chaman border was a hell for FC. The Razik guy and his brother Tadin were extremely anti Pakistan and were deeply involved in smuggling and anti state activities in collaboration with Kakar and Achakzai party on this side of border. As recently as a few months back the border crossing was closed after exchanges with afghan forces and Pakistan FC used artillary to rip a new hole in their back side.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,590
84
58,063
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Funny and sad. I really wish there is some good peaceful out come of situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan's only concern is that India should not be allowed to use Afghanistan soil against us. But apart from that is heart breaking to see Afghans fighting each other. Please sit together and resolve your issues.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Shahzaz ud din
Mosaic nation: What made the census flawed and controversial
Replies
1
Views
841
somebozo
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom