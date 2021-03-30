Taliban Rapidly Raising New Highly Trained Units

The Taliban Blitzkrieg in the last few weeks has startled every defence expert in the world. Many key districts surrounding the main cities of Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban. They have also got their hands on at least 149 humvees, Dozens of Howitzers and many other US hardware. Recently some images have surfaced of some Crack Taliban Commando units.A Taliban fighter exiting of US MaxxPro MRAP with Colt M4 Carbine in his hand.Below is a two-week old map, things have moved on pretty fast.