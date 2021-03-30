What's new

Taliban Rapidly Raising New Highly Trained Units

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,924
21
16,499
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The Taliban Blitzkrieg in the last few weeks has startled every defence expert in the world. Many key districts surrounding the main cities of Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban. They have also got their hands on at least 149 humvees, Dozens of Howitzers and many other US hardware. Recently some images have surfaced of some Crack Taliban Commando units.
1624820395313.png

1624821102266.png

1624820372771.png

1624820424780.png

1624820780146.png

1624820589289.png

1624820611833.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1406963245139775491
A Taliban fighter exiting of US MaxxPro MRAP with Colt M4 Carbine in his hand.
1624820743149.png


Below is a two-week old map, things have moved on pretty fast.
1624820937294.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

L
USA not leaving Afghanistan
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
Jyotish
The undeclared war in Somalia
Replies
1
Views
710
PDF
PDF
Abu Zarrar
Explainer: Taliban 'Special Forces Unit' Bursts Into Spotlight With Deadly Attacks
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
That Guy
That Guy
خره مينه لګته وي
Afghanistan's New Black Hawks Can't Match Its Older Russian Choppers
Replies
1
Views
685
خره مينه لګته وي
خره مينه لګته وي
NOWorNEVER
Pakistan may soon have world's third largest nuke stockpile
2
Replies
28
Views
3K
IceCold
IceCold

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom