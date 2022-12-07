What's new

Taliban publicly execute man accused of murder

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
87,286
96
142,293
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.

Taliban publicly execute man accused of murder, senior officials attend

Reuters

The Taliban administration on Wednesday put to death a man accused of murder in western Afghanistan, its spokesperson said, in the first officially confirmed public execution since the group took over the country last year.

The execution in western Farah province was of a man accused of stabbing another man to death in 2017, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, and was attended by senior officials of the group.

The case was investigated by three courts and authorised by the group’s supreme spiritual leader, who is based in southern Kandahar province, said Mujahid. He did not say how the man was executed.

More than a dozen senior Taliban officials attended the execution, Mujahid said, including acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, and acting deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar, as well as the country’s chief justice, acting foreign minister and acting education minister.

It comes after the country’s Supreme Court announced public lashings of men and women accused of offences such as robbery and adultery had taken place in several provinces in recent weeks, a possible return to practices common in its rule in the 1990s.

A spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office last month called on the Taliban authorities to immediately halt the use of public floggings in Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s supreme spiritual leader met judges in November and said they should carry out punishments consistent with sharia law, according to a court statement.

Public lashings and executions by stoning took place under the previous 1996-2001 rule of the Taliban.

Such punishments later became rare and were condemned by the foreign-backed Afghan governments that followed, though the death penalty remained legal in Afghanistan.

www.brecorder.com

Taliban publicly execute man accused of murder, senior officials attend

KABUL: The Taliban administration on Wednesday put to death a man accused of murder in western Afghanistan, its...
www.brecorder.com
 
Laozi

Laozi

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2016
4,011
-25
4,330
Country
India
Location
India
ghazi52 said:
More than a dozen senior Taliban officials attended the execution, Mujahid said, including acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, and acting deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar, as well as the country’s chief justice, acting foreign minister and acting education minister.
Click to expand...

Why top-ranking ministers attending the execution?
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
65,429
1
133,563
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Laozi said:
Why top-ranking ministers attending the execution?
Click to expand...
which top ranking official ? they all are bunch of terrorists bigger the terrorist top the ranks . i was reading BBC report few days ago taliban themselves do not feel comfortable in office or nation building . they said life is bored and without thrill here . all they know how to destroy .
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
12,533
3
21,631
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
which top ranking official ? they all are bunch of terrorists bigger the terrorist top the ranks . i was reading BBC report few days ago taliban themselves do not feel comfortable in office or nation building . they said life is bored and without thrill here . all they know how to destroy .
Click to expand...

Sir Jee: Shukar karain, kay mujrim ki maari naheen.😛😛
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Taliban confirm first floggings since supreme leader’s edict
2
Replies
15
Views
497
Dr-who
D
ghazi52
Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments
2
Replies
22
Views
674
Mrc
M
ghazi52
Rebel Taliban commander killed trying to flee from Afghanistan to Iran: officials
Replies
1
Views
704
Mohammad_2
M
ghazi52
Taliban ban women from parks, morality ministry says
Replies
3
Views
279
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
ghazi52
Opium production rises by 32% in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Replies
12
Views
282
313ghazi
313ghazi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom