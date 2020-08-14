Taliban prisoner release: Afghan government begins setting free last 400 - BBC News Taliban prisoner release: Afghan government begins setting free last 400 BBC News Video appearing to show Afghan troops brutality sparks outrage Al Jazeera English Afghanistan to Investigate Video Showing Forces Mutilating Taliban Corpses The New York Times 'Peace where rights aren’t trampled': Afghan women's demands ahead of Taliban talks The Guardian View Full Coverage on Google News Local : 2020-08-14(Friday) 06:38:30 Found via nicer.app/news i hope that the Taliban realizes that victory is achieved best (for them, and for everyone else on the entire planet) by peaceful actions, rather than violent actions..