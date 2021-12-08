What's new

Taliban Pakistan border skirmish

Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1474368693832400896
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1474395243344764930
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1474396144105148422
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1474439904964882440
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1474451278839402506
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1474437997215035397
Pakistan should go full out on these namak harams! The IEA soldiers and commanders responsible for firing shells at us should all be killed no mercy. Send in the drones, the jf-17’s, the mirages and everything we have. We should make them a example for all other IEA factions even thinking about biting the hand that feeds them!
 
Azog

Azog

Pakistan should show no mercy. Taliban is doing nothing to eliminate TTP. Afghanistan should be left on its own, no country should help them. Let them suffer. The hunger, poverty and economic collapse will be the demise of Taliban and TTP.
Taliban Army can be eliminated in 1 hour in a conventional war, They are good at these cowardly suicide attacks and IEDs
Apparently continuous spinner attacks from Afghanistan side by TTP. Pakistan should not respond at all? What do these brainless Taliban think?
 
Pappa Alpha

Pappa Alpha

Jf-17 block 3 said:
Send in the drones, the jf-17’s, the mirages and everything we have. We should make them a example for all other IEA factions even thinking about biting the hand that feeds them!
Nothing will happen. Our leadership is pacifist. They rather talk with those who slaughtered our school children than sending them to hell.
 
Clutch

Clutch

Pappa Alpha said:
Nothing will happen. Our leadership is pacifist. They rather talk with those who slaughtered our school children than sending them to hell.
They like to make $$$ i.e. housing schemes in DHA and in London for their kids... They don't like to fight.
 
Pandora

Pandora

Khan sahab ko sae diya Taliban nay 😂. Just yesterday he pleaded humanitarian aid for them and very next day like typical namak haramis they attack Pakistan. Two soldiers have died at border posts. Pakistan Military top brass as usual apni paish kartay huay have left soldiers on frontlines high and dry. Lanat kam par jati hai bajway aur uski chutiya doctrine par.
 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

These are rouge elements in Taliban attacking us. If Taliban leadership cannot control its commanders than we should send any anti pak commander to hell!
 
M

Mohsin A

Prime opportunity to use 10% of our forces (Air & Army) to send out a strong message. 2 benefits of this are training our forces / validating operational preparedness and also eliminating these scum and sending out a message for them to think twice. If they get really cheeky, just close the border and let them starve till they come to their senses. I know this sounds harsh, but it's the only way to teach them that they can't just act like savages to get their way. Pakistan is in desperate need of an iron fist at the moment, but we're getting nothing but a limp fist from Bajwa & co.
 
J

JawadKKhan

Its a complex situation!..

Note, there will always be vast number of elements in Afghanistan which wants a war with Pakistan. They are doing their level best to provoke full response.

Now we are in a dilemma, IF we bomb the F out of those idiots. Then there will be further uproar and it may give a common cause for tribes, TTPs, IEA to join together and confront a common enemy.

Tactically we can beat them, we can remove them with ease but would that be beneficial for us strategically ?. That's a main question.

The main objective of TTP is to throw IEA and Pakistan into war. That is their clear objective. Pakistan needs to remove the TTP's leadership as soon as possible with clean precise strikes.. As long as they survive, they will create more problems. Try to avoid IEA and warn them to not cross our redlines. Confronting IEA directly with force will sabotage our strategic goals.
 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

Imran Khan said:
so where are those guys now whom were chanting mujahdeen brothers ?
Taliban were always in the right in their fight against usa and nato. They had the right to resist occupation and free their country. But no groups are saints. These are commanders in Taliban who are sympathetic to ttp afghan Taliban leadership wants friendly relations with us. Taliban were our mujahideen brothers fighting occupation now they need to rule a country properly and not make mistakes.
Mohsin A said:
Prime opportunity to use 10% of our forces (Air & Army) to send out a strong message. 2 benefits of this are training our forces / validating operational preparedness and also eliminating these scum and sending out a message for them to think twice. If they get really cheeky, just close the border and let them starve till they come to their senses. I know this sounds harsh, but it's the only way to teach them that they can't just act like savages to get their way. Pakistan is in desperate need of an iron fist at the moment, but we're getting nothing but a limp fist from Bajwa & co.
We need to make FC a proper fighting force strong enough to deal with ttp, bla, Iran and Afghanistan on their own and army be backup only. We need to equip FC with all the latest weapons and make them like our second army. Give FC it’s own drones its own attack helicopters its own heavy artillery its own modern tanks (not old t-59’s) and train them properly.
JawadKKhan said:
Its a complex situation!..

Note, there will always be vast number of elements in Afghanistan which wants a war with Pakistan. They are doing their level best to provoke full response.

Now we are in a dilemma, IF we bomb the F out of those idiots. Then there will be further uproar and it may give a common cause for tribes, TTPs, IEA to join together and confront a common enemy.

Tactically we can beat them, we can remove them with ease but would that be beneficial for us strategically ?. That's a main question.

The main objective of TTP is to throw IEA and Pakistan into war. That is their clear objective. Pakistan needs to remove the TTP's leadership as soon as possible with clean precise strikes.. As long as they survive, they will create more problems. Try to avoid IEA and warn them to not cross our redlines. Confronting IEA directly with force will sabotage our strategic goals.
Agreed. Even if we need to support a few anti Taliban groups in Afghanistan to kill the anti pak IEA commanders in kunar and Nangarhar we should do that.
 
Pandora

Pandora

Imran Khan said:
so where are those guys now whom were chanting mujahdeen brothers ?
Mujahideen ko apni paish karnay gaye hain tail laga kay. Abi bi kuch iss thread mein lagay huay hain defend karnay. Kaisa kaisa chutiya Pakistan nay paida kiya hai yaar.
 
