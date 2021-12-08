Taliban Pakistan border skirmish

Its a complex situation!..



Note, there will always be vast number of elements in Afghanistan which wants a war with Pakistan. They are doing their level best to provoke full response.



Now we are in a dilemma, IF we bomb the F out of those idiots. Then there will be further uproar and it may give a common cause for tribes, TTPs, IEA to join together and confront a common enemy.



Tactically we can beat them, we can remove them with ease but would that be beneficial for us strategically ?. That's a main question.



The main objective of TTP is to throw IEA and Pakistan into war. That is their clear objective. Pakistan needs to remove the TTP's leadership as soon as possible with clean precise strikes.. As long as they survive, they will create more problems. Try to avoid IEA and warn them to not cross our redlines. Confronting IEA directly with force will sabotage our strategic goals.