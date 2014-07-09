Patriot786b2
FULL MEMBER
- Apr 14, 2019
- 588
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Taliban Overrun Afghan Base, Capture Troops as US, NATO Forces Exit
ISLAMABAD - Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan attacked and overran a key army base in southeastern Ghazni province Saturday, capturing dozens of soldiers and killing several others.
The latest attack came on a day when the United States and NATO partners formally began withdrawing their militaries from the country after almost 20 years of war.
Two senior provincial council members told VOA the Afghan army had stationed dozens of its forces at the base outside the provincial capital, also named Ghazni, before the pre-dawn insurgent attack.
Local media reports said the ensuing clashes had lasted several hours and killed at least 17 soldiers.
Afghan army chief, Gen. Mohammad Yasin Zia, who is also the acting defense minister, confirmed to reporters in Kabul the fall of the security installation to insurgents, but he shared no further details.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said its fighters had also seized heavy and light weaponry besides capturing 25 army personnel and killing “a number of others.”
Separately, Afghan officials Saturday raised the death toll to at least 30 from an overnight truck bombing in Pul-e-Alam, the capital of eastern Logar province. The powerful blast late Friday injured more than 100 others. Almost all the victims were said to be Afghan civilians. The Taliban did not comment on the attack but Afghan authorities blamed the insurgents for plotting the carnage.
Read full article
Source https://www.voanews.com/south-centr...fghan-base-capture-troops-us-nato-forces-exit
ISLAMABAD - Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan attacked and overran a key army base in southeastern Ghazni province Saturday, capturing dozens of soldiers and killing several others.
The latest attack came on a day when the United States and NATO partners formally began withdrawing their militaries from the country after almost 20 years of war.
Two senior provincial council members told VOA the Afghan army had stationed dozens of its forces at the base outside the provincial capital, also named Ghazni, before the pre-dawn insurgent attack.
Local media reports said the ensuing clashes had lasted several hours and killed at least 17 soldiers.
Afghan army chief, Gen. Mohammad Yasin Zia, who is also the acting defense minister, confirmed to reporters in Kabul the fall of the security installation to insurgents, but he shared no further details.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said its fighters had also seized heavy and light weaponry besides capturing 25 army personnel and killing “a number of others.”
Separately, Afghan officials Saturday raised the death toll to at least 30 from an overnight truck bombing in Pul-e-Alam, the capital of eastern Logar province. The powerful blast late Friday injured more than 100 others. Almost all the victims were said to be Afghan civilians. The Taliban did not comment on the attack but Afghan authorities blamed the insurgents for plotting the carnage.
Read full article
Source https://www.voanews.com/south-centr...fghan-base-capture-troops-us-nato-forces-exit