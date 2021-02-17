NATO allies set to discuss Afghanistan withdrawal at two-day summit NATO defence ministers are meeting virtually for two days of talks with the issue of whether to push ahead with a full withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan likely to be at the top of the agenda.

Taliban on verge of victory over NATO in Afghanistan: European diplomat admits 'this war is not winnable' as President Biden decides whether to keep Trump's promise to remove troopsBy Chris Pleasance for MailOnline and Wires08:01, 17 Feb 2021 , updated 08:49, 17 Feb 2021+455shares1.2k commentsNATO allies taking part in two-day talks; first since President Biden took officeTop of the agenda will be whether to pull 9,600 NATO troops out of AfghanistanUS is currently scheduled to withdraw all of its troops in May, and NATO is unlikely to remain in the country if that move goes aheadNATO leader Jens Stoltenberg says troops will remain 'as long as necessary', but privately European diplomats have admitted 'this war is not winnable'NATO leaders are set to discuss withdrawing from Afghanistan this week as they meet for their first talks since Joe Biden took office.AdvertisementThe US is currently committed to withdrawing its remaining 2,500 troops by May under a peace deal signed by President Trump, with NATO unlikely to leave its 9,600 soldiers in the country if America quits.But the May deadline is under review by Biden, whose advisers have told him to delay withdrawal until a wave of attacks by Taliban fighters on government forces stops and peace talks reach an 'acceptable' conclusion.Publicly, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg insists that NATO troops will not leave 'before the time is right'. But privately, European diplomats admit 'this war is not winnable'.NATO defence chiefs are taking part in two days of talks this week, with the issue of whether to fully withdraw troops from Afghanistan at the top of the agenda (file image) +4NATO defence chiefs are taking part in two days of talks this week, with the issue of whether to fully withdraw troops from Afghanistan at the top of the agenda (file image)Leaders of the alliance are taking part in two days of virtual talks which begin Wednesday and will continue Thursday.Biden has promised greater cooperation with America's allies than they got under Trump, who infamously shunned NATO summits or stormed out early.Defence ministers will not make any firm announcement following the talks, but will hope to glean insight into each-other's thinking and plot a rough course forward.New US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will 'consult with allies about the process and take their feedback' to Washington, a senior US official said.'All options remain under consideration,' the official added.Trump signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February last year which committed the US to gradually withdraw troops, provided the group cut ties with Al Qaeda and engaged in peace talks with the government.But attacks on government forces have increased in recent months, and analysts now warn that withdrawing completely would simply hand the country back to the Taliban - making it a safe haven for terror groups.'We believe a U.S. withdrawal will provide terrorists an opportunity to reconstitute, and that reconstitution will take place within about 18 to 36 months,' said Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, a chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Trump.NATO countries are desperate not to see Afghanistan slide back into serving as a sanctuary for groups like Al-Qaeda, more than two decades after the alliance launched operations there in the wake of the September 11 attacks.