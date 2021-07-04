Taliban on the Verge of Capturing Faizabad in Badakhshan the First Provincial Capital

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
The Taliban appear to be closing in on a provincial capital in northern Afghanistan as it continues to make more territorial gains, while US troops continue their pull-out.
Some 300 Afghan government personnel abandoned the province of Badakhshan for neighbouring Tajikistan on Saturday evening, Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security said in a statement.
By Sunday, as a security meeting was being held over plans to secure the perimeter of the capital, Faizabad, some provincial officials fled to the capital Kabul, Mohib al-Rahman, a provincial council member told The Associated Press.
The recent gains in Badakhshan have mostly come to the Taliban without a fight, according to Rahman, who said that in the last three days, 10 districts had fallen to the Taliban - 8 of them without a fight.
Ezzatullah Mehrdad, an Afghan-based journalist tweeted a video purportedly showing the provincial officials boarding a plane, with the caption: "Faizabad could become the first provincial capital falling to the Taliban"
The state of Afghanistan, White area is under Taliban.
The state of Afghanistan, White area is under Taliban.