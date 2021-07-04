What's new

Taliban on the Verge of Capturing Faizabad in Badakhshan the First Provincial Capital

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

The Taliban appear to be closing in on a provincial capital in northern Afghanistan as it continues to make more territorial gains, while US troops continue their pull-out.

Some 300 Afghan government personnel abandoned the province of Badakhshan for neighbouring Tajikistan on Saturday evening, Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security said in a statement.

By Sunday, as a security meeting was being held over plans to secure the perimeter of the capital, Faizabad, some provincial officials fled to the capital Kabul, Mohib al-Rahman, a provincial council member told The Associated Press.

The recent gains in Badakhshan have mostly come to the Taliban without a fight, according to Rahman, who said that in the last three days, 10 districts had fallen to the Taliban - 8 of them without a fight.

Ezzatullah Mehrdad, an Afghan-based journalist tweeted a video purportedly showing the provincial officials boarding a plane, with the caption: "Faizabad could become the first provincial capital falling to the Taliban"

The state of Afghanistan, White area is under Taliban.
1625425520568.png
 
zeeshe100

zeeshe100

Pakistan should close the border with Afghanistan . People coming to Pakistan are increasing day by day, we don't need more haram khor refugees from Afghanistan
 
kingQamaR

I see the Americans, are keeping quite on this and staying out of it. As Kabul collaborators are failing with Taliban gains growing daily. I reckon the Americans are now more realistic and comfortable with Taliban in charge again of Kabul
 
ali_raza

ali_raza

kingQamaR said:
I see the Americans, are keeping quite on this and staying out of it. As Kabul collaborators are failing with Taliban gains growing daily. I reckon the Americans are now more realistic and comfortable with Taliban in charge again of Kabul
wht u think about pakistani gain in all this
 
koolio

koolio

zeeshe100 said:
Pakistan should close the border with Afghanistan . People coming to Pakistan are increasing day by day, we don't need more haram khor refugees from Afghanistan
Agreed, it turns out the executioner of Johar town blast was an Afghan national, they beg to come Pakistan for a better future, instead they collaborate with Sanghi's to cause maximum damage, we dont need more harm khors from Afghuniland.

Should Taliban capture Faizabad it will be a massive blow to Northern alliance and ANA.
 
